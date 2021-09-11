CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M Aggies lose QB Haynes King to right leg injury vs. Colorado Buffaloes

By Adam Rittenberg
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M quarterback Haynes King suffered a lower right leg injury in the first quarter of Saturday's game vs. Colorado and will not return for the No. 5 Aggies. King sustained the injury while scrambling to his right on third down during Texas A&M's second series. The redshirt freshman left the field for evaluation and returned to the Aggies sideline in street clothes and on crutches with his foot in a boot.

