Texas A&M Aggies lose QB Haynes King to right leg injury vs. Colorado Buffaloes
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King suffered a lower right leg injury in the first quarter of Saturday's game vs. Colorado and will not return for the No. 5 Aggies. King sustained the injury while scrambling to his right on third down during Texas A&M's second series. The redshirt freshman left the field for evaluation and returned to the Aggies sideline in street clothes and on crutches with his foot in a boot.www.espn.com
