MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead volleyball team won the first set in both matches but ended up falling in four sets to Augustana and No. 19 Northern State on Friday at the Northern State Classic. The Dragons lost to Augustana 24-26, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 and to Northern State 21-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-15. The Dragons are now 0-7 on the non conference season.