It used to be that casual Madison sports fans could walk up to the UW Field House box office and buy a seat for a Badgers volleyball game minutes before the opening serve. According to the UW Athletic Department, more than 6,000 of the Field House’s 7,540 seats have already been sold as season tickets and single-game tickets are moving briskly. Tickets to matches against nationally ranked Nebraska, Minnesota and Penn State are long gone.

13 DAYS AGO