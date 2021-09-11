CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Forget the Playoff for now, Ohio State has major issues

By Ryan O'Gara
saturdaytradition.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since Ryan Day took over for Urban Meyer, Ohio State looks mortal. Forget, for a moment, how this impacts the Big Ten and whether a 1-loss Ohio State can get in the College Football Playoff over a suddenly-alive Pac-12, a weak ACC or a 2-bid SEC. We’ll get to that. Right now, I’m wondering if Ohio State is even good enough to get there. Or if it is good enough to win a 5th straight Big Ten title.

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Ryan Day ‘Chewed Out’ 1 Assistant Coach On Sideline

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has officially lost his patience with his defense this afternoon. Oregon struck first during today’s game, as Anthony Brown led the Ducks on a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. It was an inexcusable drive from the Buckeyes’ defense, especially since they had the Ducks backed up near their own end zone.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Kerry Coombs
Person
Mario Cristobal
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wbrz.com

Daughter of LSU running backs coach passed away, school says

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student who is also the child of a Tigers football coach passed away Monday morning. Kevione Faulk, 19, was an LSU student, a student worker for LSU football and the daughter of running backs coach Kevin Faulk. The LSU Athletics Department released a statement Monday afternoon confirming her passing.
chatsports.com

Ohio State Football: 3 reasons why they should fire Kerry Coombs

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 21: Defensive Coordinator Kerry Coombs of the Ohio State Buckeyes shouts instructions to the Buckeye defense during a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) Normally, I don’t call for people’s jobs this...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Fresno State#American Football#Pac 12#Acc#Sec#Ducks#Boston College#Td#Penn State#Cfp#Virginia Tech#B1g#Purdue#Clemson#Notre Dame
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
College Football
KXAN

What Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said after loss to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are leaving Fayetteville with their first loss of the season and some serious questions. Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns were overwhelmed in front of a sellout Arkansas crowd Saturday night, losing 40-21 win. The Texas offense was harassed and the offensive line struggled to protect Hudson Card or open running room for Bijan Robinson.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

CFB Insider Says USC Job Is 1 Coach’s To Turn Down

USC isn’t the job it once was, but it should have a wide selection of some of the top options in the college football coaching world following the program’s firing of Clay Helton on Monday. A college football insider believes the Trojans are targeting one coach in particular. We’ve already...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy