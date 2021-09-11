CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

LIVE! Watch ‘Holyfield vs. Belfort’ free ‘Prelims’ video stream

By Dan Hiergesell
MMAmania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most interesting boxing matches of the year will go down this evening (Sat., Sept. 11, 2021) live on FITE TV pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., with Evander Holyfield filling in for Oscar De La Hoya in a main event clash with former UFC champion Vitor Belfort. A matchup between former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz will serve as the cruiserweight co-headliner.

www.mmamania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling-edge.com

Mike Tyson ‘Removed’ From Holyfield vs. Belfort Fight

The legendary boxer Mike Tyson was advertised to be present at Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort headliner at Triller Fight Club Legends Night 2. Despite, the advertisement by Triller did not attend the event. Evander Holyfield wants to fight Mike Tyson. Despite the first-round TKO loss, Holyfield wants a trilogy...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Vitor Belfort Reveals Evander Holyfield Bank Payment

This upcoming fight between Vitor Belfort and Evander Holyfield is going to be a special one. Not only are these two fighters extremely talented and well paid for being so, but we also have Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr commentating the showdown. Whatever you think about Donald Trump is fine, but one thing is for sure – this truly is a fight all about money and Donald Trump commentating proves just that as Vitor opens up about how money plays a huge role here. Jake Paul ‘Threatens’ UFC Fighter At Bar?
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
Tito Ortiz
Person
Evander Holyfield
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Anderson Silva
ESPN

Vitor Belfort overwhelms Evander Holyfield in first-round TKO victory

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Evander Holyfield, months shy of his 59th birthday, was stopped on his feet by former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in the opening round on Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The TKO came at 1 minute, 49 seconds. Belfort, 44, swarmed Holyfield from the...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prelims#Fite Tv#Boxing Matches#Combat#Ppv
MMAmania.com

Video! Vitor Belfort calls out ‘little b—-h’ Jake Paul after Holyfield win: ‘$30 million winner takes all’

Vitor Belfort is aiming high following his knockout win over Evander Holyfield this Saturday night on FITE TV pay-per-view (PPV). Belfort, who came out swinging in just his second professional boxing match, ended up stopping Holyfield on the feet in the very first round. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was expected to win after Holyfield filled in for Oscar De La Hoya just last week, but Belfort made it look too easy.
UFC
punditarena.com

Evander Holyfield loses comeback fight by first round TKO

Vitor Belfort eased to a win against former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, securing a TKO victory in the first round. Holyfield looked his age against former UFC light heavyweight champion Belfort, who overwhelmed the 58-year-old right from the very start to force the referee to call a stop to the contest within two minutes.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul responds to Vitor Belfort’s challenge: ‘You guys cannot box for s—t’

Jake Paul has a message for former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) titleholder Vitor Belfort and any other mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter who wants him in the boxing ring. Belfort called out Paul after quickly dispatching Evander Holyfield (watch highlights) at Triller’s boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat., Sept. 11,...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Evander Holyfield decides if Vitor Belfort match counts as pro fight

Generally speaking, there are two types of old people boxing matches. On one hand, there’s the considerably safer exhibition matches, a label which includes rules aimed at safety (i.e. shorter/fewer rounds) and does not necessarily produce a winner — think Mike Tyson’s recent legends bout vs. Roy Jones Jr. Alternatively, it can be a straight up pro fight, and no precautions are taken.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Evander Holyfield open workout video has boxing fans horrified

Evander Holyfield’s return to the ring this Saturday (Sept. 11, 2021) was not exactly planned. However, when Oscar De La Hoya was taken out by COVID-19, Vitor Belfort was left without a dance partner for his Triller boxing crossover. Holyfield jumped on the opportunity, and the Florida Athletic Commission didn’t have a problem with it.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Triller Fight Club video: Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort press conference faceoff

In what can (also) be considered an unlikely scenario, former boxing champion Evander Holyfield, at 58, is set to return to the ring after 10 years away to take on former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in a Triller Fight Club pay-per-view headliner. But before they do, the two legends of the fight game faced off for the first time Thursday after the pre-fight news conference at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort and Spa.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy