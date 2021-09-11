Ohio State DC Kerry Coombs addresses disappointing showing in loss to Oregon

Ohio State’s defense showed some cracks Saturday afternoon. Allowing 35 points wasn’t ideal. Nor was allowing 269 rushing yards or 236 passing yards. That was the difference in the No. 3-ranked Buckeyes’ stunning loss to No. 12 Oregon at the Horseshoe Saturday afternoon. Quarterback CJ Stroud threw for 484 yards and 3 touchdowns for Ohio State, but the Oregon offense had its way with the Buckeyes defense.