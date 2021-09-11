CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

EU Council President Michel meets Pope Francis

shorelinemedia.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the eve of his visit to Hungary and Slovakia, his first foreign trip since undergoing intestinal surgery in July, Pope Francis met on Saturday the president of the European Council, Charles Michel. (Sept. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...

www.shorelinemedia.net

Comments / 0

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

The Pope, on the EU’s attempt to protect homosexual marriages: “things that do not fit in the nature of the Church should not be imposed”

Pope francis, as always happens on return flights from his travels, he drew the curtains of the economy class and appeared to answer the questions of the journalists. It was the last trip of a Pope with the Alitalia company after 57 years and 171 uninterrupted trips around the world. But this time, the short duration of the transit between Bratislava and Rome – for four days he had visited Hungary and Slovakia – allowed few questions.
RELIGION
marketresearchtelecast.com

Zuzana Caputova, the president who convinced Pope Francis to visit Eastern Europe

In February 2018, 27-year-old journalist Ján Kuciak, who was investigating the relationship of the Slovak mafia and the corrupt business world with the government, was murdered at his home, along with his girlfriend, Martina Kušnírová. The assassin’s confession revealed the nature of Kuciak’s work. A case that showed all the connections between the Slovak government and corruption and that caused a popular revolt in the street against the political class as had not been seen since the fall of communism. A 46-year-old human rights activist, environmentalist and LGBTI community defender ran for election in 2018 and won with 58% of the vote. It was Zuzana Caputova, the new president of Slovakia. The woman who convinced the Pope to visit his country for four long days that contrasts with the seven hours that the Pontiff spent this Sunday in Viktor Orbán’s Hungary.
RELIGION
Axios

Pope criticizes use of the cross as a political symbol

Pope Francis warned against using the cross as a symbol for partisan means on Tuesday during his trip to Slovakia, saying it shouldn't be reduced to a political or status symbol, the New York Times reports. Why it matters: Pope Francis has a habit of speaking more critically about a...
IMMIGRATION
abc17news.com

Jewish leaders bury remains found in former Warsaw ghetto

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Warsaw’s Jewish community has buried an unidentified Holocaust victim whose remains were discovered in a building that was within the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II. Poland’s chief rabbi said “we are here as the family for a person we don’t know.” The bones were wrapped in white cloth on a wooden cart. Four men pulled the cart to the grave where the bones were buried with soil from Israel. Jewish leaders recited the Jewish prayer for the dead called Kaddish. Tuesday’s ceremony took place in Warsaw’s Jewish Cemetery. It one of the largest Jewish cemeteries in Europe in a city that was a leading center of Jewish life until the Holocaust.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Michel
Person
Pope Francis
UPI News

Pope Francis calls for Hungary to be open to immigrants

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday called for Hungary to "extend its arms toward everyone" after meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orban who has called for a "closed-door" Europe. Speaking during an outdoor mass before ending his 7-hour trip to Hungary, Francis called on Hungary to be "grounded...
IMMIGRATION
Rebel Yell

Pope encourages Chilean priest who denounces pedophilia

(Vatican City) Pope Francis announced on Wednesday the promotion to the Curia (Vatican government) of a Chilean who was one of the first whistleblowers within his country’s church to denounce the deeds of the pedophile priest Fernando Karadima. Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 2:07 pm. Father Andrés Gabriel Ferrada...
RELIGION
IBTimes

Pope Francis Meets Viktor Orban In Worldview Clash

Pope Francis met Sunday with Hungarian premier Viktor Orban -- whose tough views on migration clash with those of the pontiff -- at the start of a brief visit to Budapest where he will also celebrate a mass. The head of 1.3 billion Catholics -- in Hungary to close the...
RELIGION
wtvbam.com

Hungary awaits Pope Francis with a sweet “Bite of Heaven”

DUNAHARASZTI, Hungary (Reuters) – Confectioner Zsolt Karl has made a special cake he calls “a bite of Heaven” using dried fruits mentioned in the Bible and hopes Pope Francis will taste his creation during his visit to Hungary this Sunday. Pope Francis is due to arrive in mainly Roman Catholic...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Slovakia#Eu Council#The European Council#Ap Archive
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pope Francis to visit impoverished Roma quarter in Slovakia

KOSICE, Slovakia (AP) — Pope Francis is paying a visit next week to a neighborhood in Slovakia most Slovaks would not even think about going, which until recently even the police would avoid after dark. Francis will make the visit to the Roma community in the Lunik IX quarter of...
RELIGION
104.1 WIKY

Pope Francis arrives in Hungary for lightning visit

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Pope Francis arrived in Hungary early on Sunday, starting an unusually short stay that will underline differences https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/brief-pope-stop-hungary-underlines-differences-with-pm-orban-2021-09-09 with nationalist and anti-immigrant Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Francis, 84, will spend only seven hours in the capital Budapest to close an international Roman Catholic meeting before moving on to...
RELIGION
Tennis World Usa

Pope Francis inaugurates the Italian Open

Even golf in audience with Pope Francis, and the Pope symbolically 'opens' the Italian Open. On the eve of the greatest event of tricolor golf, scheduled from 2 to 5 September at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio (Rome), the Holy Father granted himself a sort of golf "shot" at the end of an audience in the Sala Nervi in the Vatican.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Pope Francis, birdie for the peace for an artist

With a putter in hand ready to pocket the ball in the most beautiful hole there can be, that of peace. Pope Francis is depicted in this way in the latest work by Maupal, a Roman artist. Pope Francis, golf. The work, a tribute from Federgolf, was given to Pope...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
TheDailyBeast

Migrant-Friendly Pope Francis Meets Migrant-Hating Hungarian President Viktor Orban

In what surely was an uncomfortable moment, Pope Francis met with far-right Hungarian president Viktor Orban at the start of his four-day apostolic visit to Hungary and Slovakia on Sunday morning. Orban, arguably the closest European leader to Donald Trump, has been a strong opponent of almost everything Francis stands for, from accepting migrants to combating climate change. The two met privately for around 40 minutes but a spokesman for Orban said migration “didn’t come up” during the brief chat. “I asked Pope Francis not to let Christian Hungary perish,” Orban wrote on his official Facebook page. The Vatican press office issued its own take on the meeting, which they say was held in a “cordial” atmosphere. “Among the various topics discussed were the role of the church in the country, the commitment to the protection of the environment, the protection and promotion of the family,” the Vatican statement said. Francis will close an international conference on Sunday and move on to Slovakia later on Sunday for his four-day pilgrimage.
IMMIGRATION
Rebel Yell

Former EU Council President does not rule out Poland’s exit from the EU |

Warsaw (AP) – Former EU Council President and Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk does not consider his country’s exit from the EU to be ruled out. Poland could no longer be a member of the EU “faster than it looks” if the current campaign of the national-conservative PiS party gets out of hand, Tusk told TVN24 on Friday. Tusk is the acting chairman of Poland’s largest opposition party, the Liberal-Conservative Civic Platform.
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pope questions vaccine skeptics, including cardinals

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — (AP) — Pope Francis said Wednesday he didn’t understand why people refuse to take COVID-19 vaccines, saying “humanity has a history of friendship with vaccines,” and that serene discussion about the shots was necessary to help them. “Even in the College of Cardinals, there are...
RELIGION
wmleader.com

Pope Francis encourages countries to take in Afghan refugees

Pope Francis on Sunday encouraged countries to take in Afghan refugees who are trying to escape the oppressive Taliban regime, saying they should be able to “live with dignity.”. “In these moments of upheaval, in which Afghans are seeking refuge, I pray for the most vulnerable among them,” Francis, 84,...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Pope Francis meets populist prime minister Viktor Orban on trip to Hungary

Pope Francis has visited Hungary at the beginning of his first major foreign outing since his surgery in the summer, where he met the right-wing leader Viktor Orban.The pontiff, who underwent an intestinal procedure in July, performed mass in Budapest’s Heroes’ Square to mark the end of a major Catholic conference taking place in the city – urging congregants to open their arms to everyone, in an apparent veiled criticism of Mr Orban’s migration policies.He also met Hungarian religious figures and the country’s political leaders during a brief stopover ahead of his main four-day sojourn in Slovakia.The Vatican and...
RELIGION
CBS News

Pope Francis urges openness to migrants as he meets one of Europe's most anti-immigration leaders

Bratislava, Slovakia — Pope Francis carefully rebuked the anti-migrant politics of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the first day of a papal visit to Central Europe. Speaking at an outdoor Mass in Budapest on Sunday, the pontiff called on Hungarians to "extend their arms to everyone," in a veiled reference to the nationalist government's closed-door policy on immigration.
IMMIGRATION
kfgo.com

Pope calls out prejudice as he meets Roma in Slovakia

KOSICE, Slovakia (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Tuesday condemned prejudice and discrimination against Europe’s Roma people during a visit to one of the most impoverished communities in Slovakia, saying it was wrong to pigeonhole entire ethnic groups. Francis, 84, arrived at the bleak Lunik IX settlement on the outskirts of...
RELIGION
wsau.com

In Hungary, pope meets PM Orban, his political opposite

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Pope Francis arrived in Hungary early on Sunday, starting an unusually short stay that underlines differences with his political opposite, nationalist and anti-immigrant Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Francis, 84, who is spending only seven hours in the capital Budapest, went directly from the airport to a private...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy