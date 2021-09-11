CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with being the driver in a fatal shooting, ordered held on $1 million bond

By Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago

A West Side man was charged with first-degree murder in a shooting that killed a 29-year-old man and wounded four others in the Austin neighborhood, police said.

Ladarius Scott, 21, was arrested Thursday in the 4100 block of West Washington Boulevard after he was identified as one of the offenders in the fatal shooting on July 16.

Saturday during a bail hearing, prosecutors said Scott admitted to being the driver who transported two co-defendants to the block, where gunmen shot from a Lexus, killing the victim and wounding four others.

The victims had been hanging outside listening to music before the shots rang out, prosecutors said.

The self-admitted driver had pleaded guilty in a misdemeanor case in Wisconsin, had been sentenced to 2 years in prison and was on probation.

His public defender said he was then father of two and expecting another child.

A Cook County Judge ordered him held on a $1 million D-bond, meaning he would have to post $100,000 to be released. Two others are wanted in the fatal attack.

