Connecticut marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with formal observances

The Honor Guard marches down the aisle of the Bushnell's Mortensen Hall at the start of the Middlesex Hospital Vocal Chords' "9/11 Tribute" concert on Saturday afternoon. Christopher Arnott

It was a day of respect, remembrance and ceremony as Connecticut honored those who’d died during the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001.

Anniversary events have taken many forms over the past week, from informal sharing of anecdotes and memories to performances and dedications. Saturday’s observances appeared to be marked by formality and somber reflection.

Events held around the state on Saturday included outdoor gatherings on New Haven Green, Middletown Veterans Memorial Park and elsewhere. Connecticut United Ride held its annual 9/11 commemorative event for motorcyclists.

Two big indoor Saturday events were the 9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony held at 11 a.m. by the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs in Rocky Hill and a “20th Anniversary Tribute to Sept. 11, 2001″ concert by the Middlesex Hospital Vocal Chords choral group.

The Vocal Chords show was the first concert event held at The Bushnell since it was shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic 16 months ago. The Rocky Hill event, held in the DVA’s auditorium, was attended by more than 100 people, many of whom were part of the ceremony.

In his religious invocation, Connecticut National Guard Chaplain Col. David Larsen said 9/11 “birthed in us selflessness, courage, kindness and compassion” and became “a part of our collective conscience.” He said the event should remind us that “winning the peace is as important as winning the war.”

DVA commissioner Thomas J. Saadi introduced the six guest speakers, who ranged from Commander Jacob Hurt of the Submarine Readiness Squadron 32 of the U.S. Navel Submarine Base in New London to Connecticut director of VA Connecticut Healthcare System Alfred Montoya to Gold Star mother Patricia Parry and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

On the DVA stage, Parry spoke of the efforts Gold Star parents have made in Connecticut to keep the memory of the fallen alive and helping renovate and refresh public monuments and parks where veterans are honored. After the ceremony, she noted that “it’s amazing being in presence of the military. We were in the presence of the military for years following my son’s death until his body was recovered. They just make you feel safe.”

Parry has a difficult emotional reaction to Sept. 11. The date is also her birthday. Her wedding anniversary, Aug. 6, is the same day on which her son died.

Also in attendance at the DVA event were two members of the motorcyclist-based group Patriot Guard, which “ensures dignity and respect at memorial services honoring Fallen Military Heroes, First Responders and honorably discharged Veterans.” The group was a non-political response to a time when many memorials and funerals were being disrupted by agitators. The group attends at the invitation of family members, says member, Kristen Rzasa. Later this week, she is being deployed to Hartford to be present at the receiving of remains of a veteran who had been missing for decades.

Joseph G.D. Lucier, an 83-year-old Air Force veteran from Danielson, attended the DVA event with friends to show support as the third vice commander of the Air Veterans. He wore his uniform, pointing out his Good Conduct medal.

“It’s always incredibly moving to hear the names,” Bysiewicz said following the ceremony. She was serving as secretary of the state when the 9/11 attacks occurred. She noted that municipal primary elections were happening around the state on that day, and that after considering cancelling the election, they were held — “the terrorists can’t stop us from voting!” — and attendance at the polls was unexpectedly strong. In her remarks, Bysiewicz paid tribute to “my children’s teacher’s husband,” Middlefield resident Bruce Eagleson, who was working at the World Trade Center that day and rescued over a dozen colleagues before the building collapsed on him.

For a reading of the names of 65 Connecticut fallen heroes who died on 9/11, the list was divided among six readers. Several were DVA directors, and the commanders from the Disabled American Veterans and Connecticut State Police also read. Following the recitation of each name, Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Harshman rang a loud silver bell positioned on a table at the side of the stage.

The reading of the names was followed by the placing of three memorial wreathes, representing Connecticut military fallen, fallen first responders and 9/11 victims. Taps was played.

The Bushnell concert was also marked by formality and ceremony. There was a procession of State Police Honor Guards, firefighters, EMS, police, armed forces members and veterans into the auditorium at the beginning of the concert, where they then were given front row seats.

Guest speakers included Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Bysiewicz. The moderator was radio personality Jerry Kristafer, who performed several readings reflecting on 9/11.

The Vocal Chords honored the victims of 9/11 with patriotic songs, from the national anthem and “God Bless America” to the less well-known “Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor Distant Land” and “Song for the Unsung Hero,” plus appropriately themed pop songs such as “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” Special guest performer Todd Allen Herenden performed his country hit “My Name is America.”

