Shelley Denise Battle Of Columbia Hit By Truck And Killed Friday, Howard County Police Say

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 47-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a Mack truck as she walked along a road in Columbia early Friday, Howard County Police said.

Shelley Denise Battle was walking along Snowden River Parkway past Oakland Mills Road when the truck hit her just after 2:30 a.m., police said.

She was pronounced dead at Howard County General Hospital.

The truck’s driver remained at the scene, and the collision is still under investigation, police said.