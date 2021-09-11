Navy hosts Air Force as sports world remembers 9/11
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Navy and Air Force have been playing each other in football since 1960, and this is the earliest the teams have ever met. When the two service academies announced late last year that the game was being moved from its usual spot in early October, no explanation was needed.
All service academy football games are emotional. The traditions that are always a part of them — from the march-ons to the flyovers to the players standing at attention at game’s end for each other’s alma mater — make clear the genuine respect between the opponents, even if they can’t stand the thought of losing to one another.
Navy played host to Air Force on Saturday afternoon in what was an emotional game for everyone involved. Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, so patriotism ruled the day across the college football landscape. Nowhere was that more impressive than at the U.S. service academies. Every...
Haaziq Daniels, like all others who will compete for Air Force and Navy on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, was too young to remember the dark day. But Daniels, the Falcons’ quarterback, grew up in New Jersey and grew up with ever-present reminders. He has been to New York to visit the memorial that now stands at the site.
Nunda native William H. Donovan was a celebrated Navy commander known for his hard work and a playful side. He had been working at the Pentagon for a little more than a year in 2001, after transitioning from Navy pilot to a staff position with the Chief of Naval Operations, the latter being a less risky job for a sailor and a husband and father to three preteen children.
The sports world will take some time to look back and recognize the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks this weekend. Between on-field tributes, ceremonies and performances, here is how various leagues and teams plan to honor the anniversary. NFL Plans 9/11 Tribute Video, Helmet Decals for Week 1. NFL...
For nearly a week after the 9/11 attacks, the MLB, NFL and NCAA stood still and canceled games to allow for a reset. To some, one of the turning points after the attacks was when former President George W. Bush threw the ceremonial first pitch in game three of the 2001 World Series.
Football won't be the only matter of significance Saturday when the Navy Midshipmen host the Air Force Falcons in Annapolis, Md. The game was rescheduled to fall on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The service academies plan to wear special alternate uniforms as part of a larger tribute to recognize the U.S. armed forces.
Military academy football works on multiple levels. The three schools compete annually for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy — Army is the defending champ — on fields ranging from Annapolis, to West Point, to Colorado Springs, in addition to wherever Army-Navy is held (usually Philadelphia, but it’s East Rutherford, New Jersey, this year).
The Navy Midshipmen and the Air Force Falcons are at it again. Come September 11th, the football saga will continue and this year- the Midshipmen will have the home field advantage. Touchdowns and bragging rights aside, this matchup is not only about the rivalry. This game will also commemorate the...
