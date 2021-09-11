CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navy hosts Air Force as sports world remembers 9/11

By NOAH TRISTER Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Navy and Air Force have been playing each other in football since 1960, and this is the earliest the teams have ever met. When the two service academies announced late last year that the game was being moved from its usual spot in early October, no explanation was needed.

