9/11 firefighter’s brother completes 500-mile walk from Pentagon to Ground Zero

By Audacy Staff
 5 days ago

Frank Siller completed his incredible, 500-mile walk from the Pentagon to Ground Zero on Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his firefighter brother’s death on 9/11.

