The UK’s complex rules for international travellers have been simplified, with the traffic light system out. Eight countries have been taken off the “red list” – though more than 50 nations are still effectively off limits to UK visitors.The green list has been abolished, making life tougher for unvaccinated travellers.For vaccinated travellers, though, the testing regime will become easier – though the governments in Scotland and Wales have not yet agreed to fall into line on changes planned for England.Ireland remains in a class of its own – the only foreign country from which there are neither tests nor quarantine...

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 HOURS AGO