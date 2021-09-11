Mike Piazza reflects on home run after 9/11: 'It will always be with me'
Mike Piazza reflects on his game-winning home run against the Braves at Shea Stadium after the tragedy of 9/11: ‘It will always be with me.’www.audacy.com
Mike Piazza reflects on his game-winning home run against the Braves at Shea Stadium after the tragedy of 9/11: ‘It will always be with me.’www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.https://www.audacy.com/wfan
Comments / 0