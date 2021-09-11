CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mike Piazza reflects on home run after 9/11: 'It will always be with me'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

Mike Piazza reflects on his game-winning home run against the Braves at Shea Stadium after the tragedy of 9/11: ‘It will always be with me.’

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Mike Piazza Remembers Emotional First Mets Game after 9/11: ‘A Lot of Fear’

It was the home run heard around the world. Just 10 days after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Mike Piazza and the Mets brought New York’s spirit back to life. In a game against the Atlanta Braves, the future Hall of Famer would have the crowd on its feet with his two-run hit in the eighth inning. The run gave the Mets a 3-2 lead over the Braves, giving New York a much-needed win.
MLB
TMZ.com

Mike Piazza Reflects On Post 9/11 HR, Just Didn't Want To Screw Up

"I just remember being on the line for the national anthem and I said, ‘Lord, please, just help me get through this night.’" That's Hall of Famer Mike Piazza, reflecting on the post-9/11 game where he launched the most memorable home run of his career, admitting despite the rush of hitting a game-winning shot, the moment is still "bittersweet."
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Piazza
Sporting News

TSN Archives: Mike Piazza's post-9/11 home run, and the power of emotion

This article originally appeared in the Oct. 1, 2001, edition of The Sporting News. The Shea Stadium crowd taunted the first-place Braves with the tomahawk chop last Saturday night and chanted, "Let's go Marlins!" to urge on the second-place Phillies' opponent. To the fans, it was a pennant race. To the Mets, it was something more.
MLB
New York Post

Mike Piazza ‘honored’ HR in first game in NYC after 9/11 will live on forever

Mike Piazza’s legacy with the Mets is tied so much to one home run in a game that meant little in the standings that it’s mentioned on his Hall of Fame plaque. That blast on Sept. 21, 2001 — in the first sporting event in New York following the 9/11 attacks — helped beat the Braves and elevated the All-Star catcher into another realm among NYC sports heroes.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Mets' Pete Alonso, Mike Piazza Reflect On 20th Anniversary Of 9/11

Before the Mets and Yankees embarked on the second game of the Subway Series on Saturday evening, first baseman Pete Alonso reflected on his emotions with today being the 20th anniversary of 9/11. "Today obviously is an extremely emotional and special day, not just for us players, not just for...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#New York City#Be With Me#Braves#Mets#Yankees#Time#Ryanchichester1 Follow
Newsday

Mike Piazza's HR helped ease some pain after Sept. 11 attacks

Two decades later, the question posed Saturday to Mike Piazza was about his timeless home run, the game-winning blast that helped pull a city up from the ashes, the one that lives eternally on a loop inside New York’s collective memory. On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, what was Piazza’s...
MLB
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
FanSided

Manny Ramirez calls out Derek Jeter in long list of MLB ‘injustices’

Former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Manny Ramirez rattled off a bunch of MLB “injustices.”. Throughout the 2021 MLB season, the competition for the AL MVP award has been between two players — Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It will certainly make for a contentious debate and not everyone will be satisfied with the end result. Former MLB outfielder Manny Ramirez knows it.
MLB
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera reveals plans for retirement

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera revealed that he aims to play at least two more seasons before he officially calls it a career. Cabrera is at the point of his career where it seems as if in every month, he manages to set a historic milestone. Just earlier this week, Cabrera became the 28th player in MLB history to record 500 career home runs.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
WKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLB
FanSided

3 Tigers players who won’t be back next season

The Detroit Tigers have shown they are on the rise, but it is possible that these three players won’t be back next season. The Detroit Tigers have been one of the larger surprises in MLB this season. The team brought in a new manager in A.J. Hinch, and the team is currently sitting in third-place in the AL Central division with a 58-65 record as of this writing. That already surpasses their win total from the entire 2019 season.
NFL
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
MLB
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
706
Followers
4K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy