Artist recreates iconic 9/11 photo with power washer

By Jordan Smith
fox10phoenix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Not all artists need a paintbrush. Just ask Sam Ward, who used a power washer to recreate an iconic photograph of three firefighters raising an American flag on Sept. 11, 2001. He shared it to his TikTok account ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The...

