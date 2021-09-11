Outdoor electronic sign board was source of smoldering fire at Kapiolani Boulevard strip mall
Firefighters quickly extinguished a strip mall fire this morning on Kapiolani Boulevard that came from an electronic sign. The Honolulu Fire Department received a call at 9 a.m. for a building fire at 1714 Kapiolani Boulevard and sent 11 units staffed with 43 personnel with the first unit arriving four minutes later to find light smoke emanating from the rear roof line.www.staradvertiser.com
Comments / 0