CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Houston woman fatally shoots alleged ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19TveW_0btKaXv800

HOUSTON — A woman fatally shot a man she said was peeping through the bedroom window of her Houston home, authorities said Friday.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. CDT in north Houston, KHOU reported.

According to the Houston Police Department, the woman saw the man looking through the window and grabbed a rifle, shooting through the wall of her home several times, the television station reported.

According to police, the man was struck by one bullet and died at the scene after walking several feet from the building, according to KPRC.

The woman and the man she shot have not been identified.

Police said it appeared the woman did not know the identity of the man looking into her home, KTRK reported.

The homeowner is cooperating with police, according to KHOU.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 259

Howard Cimaglio
5d ago

if your peeping through my window I'm going to take you off your feet I don't care if you're white black green Chinese Mexican or Albanian I'm taking you out

Reply(10)
80
Chuck Bechard
5d ago

I'm glad you decided to protect yourself because our government no longer protects the citizens of this country. Good for you

Reply(13)
103
David Bryan Younger
5d ago

Ummm... she might want to lay low for awhile. Unless he was trying to break into her home I'm pretty sure shes about to be charged with manslaughter.

Reply(27)
25
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Houstonpolice#Hounews#Khou#Kprc#Ktrk#Cox Media Group
ABC13 Houston

Teen, 19, pour gasoline on couple and set them on fire, killing the husband

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have identified the woman they believe went into a Kingwood home, threw gasoline on the couple inside, and then set them on fire. Emma Presler, 19, is charged with murder. She was also charged with murder in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman with cerebral palsy last year.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

‘Miss Mercedes Morr’ cause of death revealed

HOUSTON – Instagram model “Miss Mercedes Morr” died of strangulation and traumatic concussion, according to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office. “Miss Mercedes Morr,” whose real name is Janae Gagnier, died in an apparent murder-suicide in Richmond, Fort Bend authorities said Monday. She was 33 years old. The suspect,...
RICHMOND, TX
Click2Houston.com

3 now charged after man fatally shot, run over in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – Three people are now charged in the death of a man who was found shot and run over in northeast Houston last September. Jamerion Nervis, 19, is charged with capital murder, and a second suspect, a juvenile male, 15, was referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on a capital murder charge. A juvenile female, 17, was also referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on a capital murder charge in December 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
Shine My Crown

Atlanta Mother of Five, Shot and Killed During Domestic Dispute

In Atlanta, Georgia, a local community is in shock and mourning after a mother of five who was shot and killed during a domestic dispute. Chiemere Poole, 33, was fatally shot on Tuesday morning after an argument broke out in the home. When police officers arrived on the scene, they found Poole's dead body inside the apartment as well as her younger brother, who had been shot in the arm.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
30K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy