CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Boston College Leads UMass 14-0 At Halftime

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48aTr6_0btKZwgI00

The Boston College Eagles kept UMass out of the end zone for the first half, and rode two rushing touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead. But the biggest story of the first half was the injury to starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec who left the game after the first drive and headed to the locker room. He was later replaced by Dennis Grosel who rushed for a touchdown. Jurkovec's status remains unclear.

It was a quiet half for the Eagles, who took care of business on the first two drives, but slowed down after that. UMass, who started freshmen Brady Olson at quarterback was able to move the ball to the one yard line in the second quarter. They tried punching it in four times, but the final play was stacked up on 4th and 1. Olson also had an interception by Josh DeBerry on the first drive of the game.

BC was sloppy at times, getting called for five penalties including three offsides calls (two against Shitta Sillah). The injury to Jurkovec also seemed to get their offense out of sort, as they lost the power running game they started with, and Grosel looked antsy at times in the box.

Boston College will get the ball to start the second half.

Stay tuned, the second half is coming up.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BCBulletin

Morning Bulletin: Locked on Boston College Temple Preview & Predictions

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Boston College Men's Basketball Release Full 2021-22 Schedule

On Thursday evening, the Boston College men's basketball program released their full 2021-22 schedule. For the 2021-22 season, BC will have six teams both home and away. In addition to traditional rivals Notre Dame and Syracuse, the Eagles will also face Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh twice. The...
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Morning Bulletin: BC Women's Basketball Schedule Released

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Morning Bulletin: September 15, 2021

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
Boston, MA
Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
College Sports
BCBulletin

Locked on Boston College: Jurkovec Injury Fall Out

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec's injury was a bad as many feared and it appears that he is going to be out the entire season. We look at the news, including his Instagram photo that sparked the news cycle. How does Jurkovec's injury change the momentum of this program, and how will it impact BC's chances of being successful in 2021?
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

How Frank Cignetti Should Tailor the Offense to Dennis Grosel

We all know the circumstances. Phil Jurkovec is doubtful to return this season; Dennis Grosel will start for Boston College this weekend against Temple. Fans are very familiar with Grosel’s work, as he has appeared in 16 games over the last three seasons. Grosel is a former walk-on who worked up the depth chart due to his intelligence and leadership. He’s slightly undersized and doesn’t have the biggest arm. But he’s accurate and can make plays with his feet. With those qualities in mind, let’s talk about what Frank Cignetti Jr. will do to tailor the BC offense to Grosel’s skills.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Pat Garwo III, Travis Levy Earn ACC Player of the Week Honors

Boston College running back Pat Garwo III and returner Travis Levy both were named ACC Players of the Week. Garwo was named ACC "Running Back of the Week", while Levy was named "Specialist of the Week. Garwo rushed for a career-high 160 yards becoming BC’s first 100-yard rusher since David...
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Phil Jurkovec Reveals Photo Post Injury

It doesn't look good for Phil Jurkovec. The Boston College quarterback revealed a picture on his Instagram revealing what looks like his wrist in a cast or bandage. The photo was tagged from Newton-Wellesley Hospital. Jurkovec left Saturday's game against UMass after the first drive. He reportedly had a wrist...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass Boston#Basketball#Boston College Eagles#American Football#Umass#Bulletinbc
BCBulletin

Who Will Back Up Dennis Grosel?

On Monday, the 2021 Boston College football season took a sharp left turn. After exiting the UMass game early due to a wrist injury, Phil Jurkovec posted an Instagram story displaying his right wrist in a soft cast with the location at Newton-Wellesley hospital. Jeff Hafley has a history of keeping injury news tightly under wraps to maintain a competitive advantage over opponents. Thus, this “leak” was quite surprising. Later, it was confirmed by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports that Jurkovec would not only miss significant time but that he would miss most, if not all, of the season. Jurkovec is a redshirt junior and thus has another season of eligibility remaining. But it appears that his 2021 campaign is over.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

News and Notes From Jeff Hafley's Tuesday Press Conference

On Tuesday, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley spoke with the media in his weekly press conference. Here are some of the topic that he discussed. 1. Phil Jurkovec's Surgery Went Well. Speaking on his injured quarterback for the first time since the UMass game, Hafley commented on the surgery....
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

‘22 Guard Chas Kelley Commits to Boston College

Boston College landed their second guard this week with the addition of ‘22 guard Chas Kelley. The Phelps School (PA) is currently unranked junior chose the Eagles over other finalists that included Butler, DePaul, George Mason and Ohio. Originally from Houston, Texas the rising senior visited Boston College this week...
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Boston College vs. Missouri Kickoff Time Announced

Boston College will face off against Missouri on September 25th at Alumni Stadium with a kickoff time of noon (ET), per a release from the school. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2. This is the first time the two teams have played in the school's history. Boston College is...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Boston College
BCBulletin

WR Zay Flowers Leaves Game With Injury

Update: Jason Baum announces that Zay Flowers is expected to return to the game. Boston College's injury concerns continue to mount as wide receiver Zay Flowers was escorted off the field after getting blown up on a jet sweep. He looked like he he was grabbing his leg and needed to be escorted off the field. To add insult to injury, Flowers fumbled the ball, giving UMass great field position in which they scored a touchdown.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Boston College Unveils New Red Bandana Uniforms

On Friday, Boston College athletics revealed their special red bandana uniforms that the team will wear against UMass in Amherst on Saturday. The game will be played on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The department released a special video narrated by Tom Rinaldi that talked about the...
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Locked on Boston College: Interview with Kwan Williams and More!

On today's show we are joined by Kwan Williams, a four star commitment from Owings Mills, Maryland. Hear about his decision to play football, his connection with defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase, and where he sees Boston College heading in the next few years. The Eagles have been in need of help on the defensive line, and this recruit could be someone who BC fans talk about for years. Our exclusive interview is one you won't want to miss.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Zay Flowers Named ACC Wide Receiver of the Week

Boston College junior wide receiver Zay Flowers was named ACC Wide Receiver of the Week by the conference. The speedy wide out had seven catches for 135 yards including an incredible touchdown catch in the end zone in BC's 51-0 opening win against Colgate.. "You can use him in the...
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Boston College to Wear Red Bandana Uniforms Against UMass

On Wednesday, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley announced that the team will be wearing their special red bandana uniforms for Saturday's game against UMass. The game will be played on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11. These uniforms will be worn during the Red Bandana game,...
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Donald Hand Jr. Commits to Boston College

Boston College landed their first commitment of ‘22 with the verbal of combo guard Donald Hand Jr of Virginia Beach (VA). A four star guard according to 247sports.com, Hand chose BC over offers from NC State, Clemson, Maryland and others. He is a top 100 recruit according to the site.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Boston College 51 Colgate 0: Observations on Defense

A look at the defense in Saturday's game against Colgate. Boston College defeated Colgate on Saturday 50-0 to begin the season 1-0. Here are some observations of the Eagles defense. * Defense did it's job on Saturday, only allowing 189 yards, zero points, 3.5 yards per play. They also allowed...
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Major Basketball Recruit Leaning Towards BC

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans! Subscribe for full article.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

BCBulletin

Boston, MA
114
Followers
555
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy