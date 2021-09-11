CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bears’ nose tackle Eddie Goldman out Week 1 against Los Angeles Rams

 5 days ago

The Chicago Bears ruled out nose tackle Eddie Goldman from Sunday’s season opener against the host Los Angeles Rams with knee and ankle injuries.

Goldman, 27, will have to wait at least another week for his return to the field after he opted out of the 2020 season. He played in and started all but two games from 2017-19.

According to head coach Matt Nagy, Goldman tweaked his knee in practice on Monday.

Bears vs Rams: Week 1 NFL preview

A second-round pick by the Bears in 2015 out of Florida State, Goldman has 12.5 career sacks and 153 tackles in 67 games (63 starts) all with Chicago.

–Field Level Media

Chicago Sun-Times

Bears notebook: Eddie Goldman doubtful for Rams game

After playing without nose tackle Eddie Goldman for the entire 2020 season, it looks like the Bears will have to wait another week for his return. Goldman, a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019 who opted out of last season because of concerns about the coronavirus, is doubtful for Sunday’s season opener against the Rams after not practicing this week because of knee and ankle injuries.
FanSided

Chicago Bears News: Eddie Goldman surprisingly trending downward

After opting out of the 2020 NFL season, Chicago Bears starting nose tackle Eddie Goldman faced an uncertain future. There were whispers that he may end up considering retirement before playing another down. However, Goldman ended up in training camp after all and looked ready to take on another season.
BearDigest

Bears Hold Out Faint Hope for Eddie Goldman

The Bears went through most of preseason and training camp basing their work on the idea of getting all their players healthy heading into the season opener with the Los Angeles Rams. They failed. Nose tackle Eddie Goldman is doubtful for the game with an ankle injury suffered in practice...
nfltraderumors.co

Bears Rule Out DT Eddie Goldman For Week 1, Activate DT Damion Square & LB Josh Woods

The Chicago Bears announced that DT Eddie Goldman will be ruled out for Week 1 and that they are activating DT Damion Square and LB Josh Woods for the season opener. Goldman, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.686 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension worth over $42 million that included $25 million guaranteed.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

The Chicago Bears will meet the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football from the brand new SoFi Stadium in LA. The Bears are coming off an 8-8 season and will be looking to improve that year over year under Matt Nagy, they will be starting Andy Dalton tonight as opposed to Justin Fields. As for the Rams, they finished 10-6 but picked up Matthew Stafford in the offseason to help them get to the next level and have seen some promise this preseason.
windycitygridiron.com

Bears rule Eddie Goldman out, elevate 2 from the practice squad to face the Rams

On Saturday the Chicago Bears made an adjustment to their injury report for their Sunday night contest against the Los Angeles Rams by downgrading nose tackle Eddie Goldman from doubtful to out. They also elevated inside linebacker Josh Woods and defensive tackle Damion Square from the practice squad to the active roster.
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Rams: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Bears

The Los Angeles Rams are ready to win. They’ve replaced their weakest link, Jared Goff, with Matthew Stafford who appears to be the missing piece for the team. Now, they are set to start the 2021 campaign with high hopes of a better showing this time around. Of course, there...
AthlonSports.com

Sunday Night Football: Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams Prediction and Preview

The first "Sunday Night Football" game of the 2021 NFL season is upon us. And we'll have quite the interesting matchup on tap when the Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. These two teams actually have quite a bit in common. They were both playoff teams last year, have talent on defense, and just underwent changes at quarterback.
downtownrams.com

Los Angeles Rams Gameplan: Matthew Stafford Era Begins Against Bears

The Los Angeles Rams finally begin the 2021 season on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. For the first time ever, Rams fans will see quarterback Matthew Stafford take the field as the starting quarterback at SoFi Stadium. To be quite honest, it’s like a five-year old on Christmas Eve.
FanSided

Podcast: Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams postgame show

For the third straight year, the Los Angeles Rams have defeated the Chicago Bears — with this latest game ending in a 34-14 blowout. New to this matchup are quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Matthew Stafford. Both teams brought their respective signal-callers in the hope that they can improve their team’s offenses. But on Sunday night in Sofi Stadium, it was just Stafford who raised the level of play for his offense.
