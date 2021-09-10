CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sights and Sounds Drone Edition: Paradise Bay on Beaver Island

By Corey Adkins
9&10 News
9&10 News
 8 days ago

For this week’s Sights and Sounds Drone Edition, photojournalist Corey Adkins takes us a on a stunning flight over Paradise Bay on Beaver Island, just inches away from the top of the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCMAd_0btKZqNw00

