Sights and Sounds Drone Edition: Paradise Bay on Beaver Island

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. What better way to get back to paddling than with a group! Open to paddlers with some sea kayaking and self-rescue experience. Bring your sea kayak (or rent), camping gear, and food for socially distanced camping on Knubble Bay grounds. Paddle with a group to a sampler of islands we can get out on and explore. Learn more about the eight or more islands on the Maine Island Trail midcoast that are possible destinations determined by conditions, abilities, and our ambition. Friendly AMC leaders familiar with the area will lead paddlers. Come for 1 day or both. Leader will contact each participant in advance of trip. Limited to 10 participants plus leaders Program begins at 3 pm Friday, Sept 17 and ends at 3 pm Sun, Sept 19 (optional camping Fri and Sat evenings). Or come just for the day Saturday and/or Sunday. All meals are on your own. Eat out nearby or bring your own food. Appropriate kayaks for ocean (min. 14 ft, spray deck) and PFD required to participate. Kayaks and PFD's are available to rent from a local outfitter who can deliver directly to Knubble Bay Camp: call 207-404-1100 or visit https://www.seaspraykayaking.com/rent/ Please contact Gail Fensom, REGISTRAR to sign up: gailrond@comcast.net.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO