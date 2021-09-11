Do I have any rights as my grandparents caretaker?

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 months ago, grandma fell broke her hip and grandpa had a seizure/had mid/late stage Alzheimer, both were rushed to the hospital and I was called to take care of them. I have been their full time caretaker 24/7 both were put on Hospice. Grandpa was also a war vet. Grandma passed away May 26,2021 and gpa passed yesterday September 9, 2021. My family (Aunt and dad) promised to pay me but time went by and nothing happened. My husband, 4 kids and I moved to my grandparents house in MO from our house KS and now that my grandfather has passed we have exactly 6 months to leave (their house has a reverse mortgage) we do not want to live here but this whole situation has financially broke us. We literally have zero dollars to our name and my aunt shut off the debit card the same night of my gpas passing. My dad and aunt are the financial POA and my aunt was the medical POA however, I did literally EVERYTHING besides paying bills so I think it is not fair that I can’t get any money. Do I have any rights or can I get paid by VA benefits, SS, etc.. or is this just a hard lesson that I have to learn from?

