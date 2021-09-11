CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sahuarita, AZ

Sahuarita Police: Arrest made following single-vehicle wreck involving a golf cart

By Maria Arey
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
An arrest has been made following single-vehicle wreck involving a golf cart in Sahuarita Friday night, police say.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of East Old Stone House Trail at around 6 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle wreck involving a golf cart, according to the Sahuarita Police Department. Upon arrival, it was learned that five male individuals were riding on a two-seat golf cart.

According to SPD, a witness said the golf cart driver made an "abrupt movement," which resulted in one passenger to fall off the golf cart.

The passenger who fell off the cart was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say. Officers located the additional four other occupants, including the driver who showed signs of impairment, he was then arrested for DUI.

The diver was identified as 29-year-old Aric Joseph Myers of Waukee, Iowa.

Myers was booked into the Pima County Jail for one count of Driving Under the Influence, Aggravated Assault, Endangerment, and Reckless Driving.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911 or SPD 520-344-7000.

Man sentenced in hit-and-run killings

A man accused of killing two people in July 2018 in a hit-and-run crash and pleaded guilty to charges including manslaughter was sentenced to 36 years in prison. Sean Michael Yacks pleaded to two second-degree felony charges in the deaths of Meghan Clevenger and Angel Vega. Both charges included 18-year sentences, which Yacks was ordered to serve consecutively.
Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

