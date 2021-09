CBS News has released a poll showing the majority of Americans have lost confidence in President Joe Biden’s ability to competently lead the United States. “Public reaction to what’s happened there is decidedly negative, with Americans now fearing wider repercussions from a heightened threat of terrorism. Back home, the public weighs in with rough judgments on President Biden,” CBS reported. “Not only for his handling of it, but with his overall presidential approval rating dropping substantially, and broader views of his qualities like effectiveness and competence taking hits along with it.”

