Tigers get into the end zone

By Alex Dodd
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

Clemson scored its first touchdown of the 2021 season on a four yard run by D.J. Uiagalelei to give it a 7-0 lead over South Carolina State with 11:38 to play in the first quarter.

The scoring drive covered 72 yards in nine plays and 3:22 before Uiagalelei powered in for the score. The Tigers ran the ball six times on the series with four different rushers in Lyn-J Dixon, Kobe Pace, Will Shipley and Uiagalelei.

