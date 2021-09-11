Tigers get into the end zone

Clemson scored its first touchdown of the 2021 season on a four yard run by D.J. Uiagalelei to give it a 7-0 lead over South Carolina State with 11:38 to play in the first quarter.

The scoring drive covered 72 yards in nine plays and 3:22 before Uiagalelei powered in for the score. The Tigers ran the ball six times on the series with four different rushers in Lyn-J Dixon, Kobe Pace, Will Shipley and Uiagalelei.

