What to do if I have heirs property and it not in my name. My father is deceased and it in his name. How can I get it transferre

By Asked in Eutawville, SC
 6 days ago

If the property is not in your name---it's not your property and until it is you have no real estate to leave anyone. Get with a SC attorney ASAP. Good luck to uo. NO ATTORNEY CLIENT PRIVILEGE is created by this or any other response by Attorney Rafter on Avvo. Select 'Best Answer' if you believe you got helpful information. Answers in Jurisdictions other than the State and Federal courts in Virginia are anchored in general legal principals not state specific law. Mr. Rafter is licensed in the state and Federal courts in the Commonwealth of Virginia. For specific responses on your specific issues and the laws in your state, you need to speak directly with an attorney in your own state. It is generally not possible for anyone to post sufficient facts or details about their situation that would generate a response on this or any other website that would fully and adequately address the legal problem posed. The answer to “speak to an attorney” is absolutely proper and correct in every situation.

