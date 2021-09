The humble spoon has taken its place alongside traditional flags and banners as a Palestinian resistance symbol, after prisoners were said to have carried out one of Israel's most spectacular jail breaks with the utensil. When the six Palestinian militants escaped through a tunnel on September 6 from the high security Gilboa prison, social networks shared images of a tunnel at the foot of a sink, and a hole dug outside. A hashtag, "the miraculous spoon", suggested how the Hollywood-style feat might have occurred. But whether or not the utensil had really been involved or its role was cooked up was at first unclear.

