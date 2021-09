New York Giants vs Denver Broncos prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch. The New York Giant offense line is still a concern. It should be better, and it did what it could to boost it up, but it’s still not going to be a strength early on. Meanwhile, Von Miller is back for a defensive front that should be far better at getting behind the line and should pressure Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley all game long.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO