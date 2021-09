One of the many films to play at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was Last Night in Soho. Co-written and directed by Edgar Wright, the psychological thriller is about a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie), interested in fashion design, that can mysteriously enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer (Anya Taylor-Joy). While I could say more, this is one of those films that you should watch with as little knowledge as possible about where the film is going. Wright and co-writer Krysty Wilson Cairns have crafted a fantastic original thriller that will keep you off-balance and guessing the entire time. Last Night in Soho also stars Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, Jessie Mei Li, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, and Margaret Nolan.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO