Purdue will be looking for an upset win against Notre Dame on Saturday but will be without one of the key components of it program – "The World’s Largest Drum." When the Purdue All-American Marching Band takes the field, the university’s Big Bass Drum will not be there with the band members. Unfortunately, Notre Dame won’t let "The World’s Largest Drum" onto the field. According to the Indy Star, the drum can’t fit through the visiting tunnel and the band is barred from using the main tunnel to the field.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO