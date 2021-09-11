CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford remembers the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 with prayers, public service

Rockford Register-Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD — The 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States was observed in Rockford with prayers, hymns, a moment of silence and a renewed call for unity. Those gathered at the Winnebago County 9/11 Emergency Responders Memorial on West State Street paid tribute to the nearly 3,000 civilians and first responders who lost their lives after hijacked planes crashed into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

