Wendy Williams' TV Return Called Into Question Amid Health Problems

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWendy Williams is scheduled to return to television on Sept. 20, but The Wendy Williams Show host's return is now being called into question after she canceled promotional events scheduled to start on Monday. Williams cited "ongoing health issues" as the reason, but her team said she was hoping to return to the set to host as planned. Williams, 57, did not share further details, but she has missed time due to health issues in the past and has openly discussed her struggle with Graves' disease.

