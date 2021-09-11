Call of Duty Insider Drops First Details on COD 2022 and COD 2023

A Call of Duty insider has dropped the first details on COD 2022 and COD 2023. The report comes the way of prominent industry insider and leaker Tom Henderson, who made a name for himself with Call of Duty scoops. According to Henderson, the next two installments in the series after Call of Duty: Vanguard will be "boots on the ground," which is to say, they won't have jet-packs or wall-running or anything we've seen from futuristic installments in the series in the past. And of course, this also implies they will either be set in modern times or in the 20th century.