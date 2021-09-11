CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Call of Duty Insider Drops First Details on COD 2022 and COD 2023

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Call of Duty insider has dropped the first details on COD 2022 and COD 2023. The report comes the way of prominent industry insider and leaker Tom Henderson, who made a name for himself with Call of Duty scoops. According to Henderson, the next two installments in the series after Call of Duty: Vanguard will be "boots on the ground," which is to say, they won't have jet-packs or wall-running or anything we've seen from futuristic installments in the series in the past. And of course, this also implies they will either be set in modern times or in the 20th century.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepressure.com

CoD: Vanguard Beta in Detail

Sledgehammer Games revealed new details about the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta. PlayStation console owners will once again enjoy certain privileges - they'll start testing first in line. OPEN BETA IN A NUTSHELL:. First, the beta will be tested exclusively by PlayStation players (September 10 to 13, and later); in...
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

CoD Warzone Shows First Teaser for New Pacific Map; All the details

Call of Duty: Warzone prepares the landing of its new map. We will leave behind the spring of Verdansk 1984 to immerse ourselves in an unprecedented territory located in the Pacific. From Activision they have shared the first teaser, which you can see in the tweet under this paragraph. The...
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer and beta details revealed

In Call of Duty: Vanguard’s gripping Campaign, PlayStation players will witness the birth of Special Forces. In Multiplayer, you are the Special Forces. Prepare for tactical combat with a focus on a global cast of Operators, all deeply integrated for a new era of Multiplayer. We’re excited to give you a view of the massive offering that Call of Duty: Vanguard is bringing to Multiplayer on November 5. You won’t want to miss it, and fortunately PlayStation players won’t have to wait long to squad up and dive in.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cod#Black Ops#Call Of Duty Vanguard
gamerevolution.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Characters: Who is in the new CoD cast?

Call of Duty: Vanguard is continuing the trend from the last few games of featuring named operators in multiplayer. These characters carry over from the game’s campaign and represent the character’s avatar during multiplayer matches. We’ve got a whole new cast, and players can check out the list below to see who they may want to use.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

CoD Zombies fans reignite calls for standalone game from Treyarch

CoD Zombies fans will see Cold War’s cycle end soon, but the call for something bigger than a new add-on is louder than ever. At this point, the formula is well and truly tested for Call of Duty Zombies. Initially beginning with the core element of round-based survival, the mode has been reimagined multiple times. While some versions have hit better than others, the demand for Zombies is everlasting.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

COD Warzone: The Best RPD Warzone Loadout with Details

Call Of Duty warzone season changes are forcing players to reconsider their assault rifle options. The best RPD Warzone Loadout can offer everything you need for the battle royale: accuracy, range, a fast rate of fire, and the potential to strap on a large magazine. The RPD set up for...
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

COD Vanguard Returns To Modern Warfare Minimap System

Vanguard returns to the minimap system used in Modern Warfare. After years of a perfect minimap system, Infinity Ward decided to shake things up in 2019 with a new system. This new minimap meant that players would not appear on the minimap when firing a weapon. Instead, players would need a killstreak for this.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
Gamespot

Playing The Call Of Duty: Vanguard Beta Gets You Free Kingsley Operator In CoD: Mobile

Everyone who plays the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer beta will receive Sergeant Arthur Kingsley as a playable character in Call of Duty: Mobile. To unlock Kingsley, you need to create or link your Activision Account for Call of Duty: Mobile--here's how to do that. Then you need to make sure you're playing the Vanguard beta on the same Activision Account. "It doesn't matter what platform you're on or what day you play--so long as you play on the same Activision Account you linked your Call of Duty: Mobile profile to, you’re eligible to receive this reward," Activision said.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Call of Duty Vanguard Beta Giveaway – Try 2021’s COD Before Launch

The Call of Duty Vanguard beta begins today with early access on PlayStation consoles, and we've got fifty-one codes to give away! Be quick, as they probably won't last long. To clarify, these codes aren't PlayStation specific and can instead be redeemed for any platform. That said, if you want to play in this weekend's test, you'll have to redeem your code on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. Otherwise, PC and Xbox users will join the fray on September 16th.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

First 'Call of Duty 2023' Leak Reveals Game Setting And Developer [Details]

"Call of Duty: Vanguard," this year's series' installment, is still a few months away but a fresh set of details about "Call of Duty 2023" has already surfaced online. Reliable industry insider Tom Henderson shared that the supposed details about the "Call of Duty" title Activision are scheduled to release in 2023. Henderson named Treyarch as the gaming studio in charge of the upcoming game's development.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

How to get Operator Arthur Kingsley in CoD: Mobile

Vanguard will be bringing some new faces to the Call of Duty universe, one of them being Arthur Kingsley, who will be available for CoD: Mobile players to use as an Operator if they unlock him. There is plenty of excitement in the Call of Duty community, with the official...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Sledgehammer responds to CoD Vanguard visibility and audio issues

Sledgehammer Games are going to further address visibility issues before the next Call of Duty Vanguard Beta window, while also improving audio problems that have been cropping up. After the first Call of Duty Vanguard Beta, Sledgehammer Games (SHG) received a ton of feedback about the graphics quality that could...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Treyarch tease Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s final Zombies map

Treyarch has given us our first look at the final round-based Zombies map that will appear in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and when we can play it, sort of. The studio tweeted out the following image while hashtagging that the map will release at the start of Season 6, although we do not know exactly when that is yet.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reportedly coming next year

A flurry of new reports claim that 2022’s Call of Duty title will be Modern Warfare 2, a direct sequel to the 2019 reboot. The starting point for this new info was a leaked list of titles that will be coming to Nvidia’s GeForce streaming service. One such game, Project Cortez, was tied to publisher Activision Blizzard in the datamined files. Insider Tom Henderson then claimed on Twitter that this title is the next Call of Duty, and that it will be a follow up to Modern Warfare.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Adds Judge Dredd

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone players can now purchase a new Tracer Pack in the game's store: Judge Dredd! Available today through October 14th, players can get the Tracer Pack, which turns Operator Ingo Beck into the beloved comic character. The character's appearance in the games bears a striking resemblance to the comics, and will be a must-have for Dredd heads. The Tracer Pack includes two different skins for Beck to use in the game: one colorful, and a cel-shaded black and white design meant to evoke Dredd's appearance in the original British comics.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty Reveals Free Loot from Prime Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone players with Amazon Prime can now score some free in-game loot in both games. Activision and Amazon have a long history of offering free in-game content, and that partnership now continues through Prime Gaming. Starting today, players can snag a number of free items. All of the content available today will only be offered through October 12th, so Call of Duty fans will want to act quickly to get in on these bundles! Activision also teased that Call of Duty: Mobile content will be offered in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Star Wars: Hunters Receives New Cinematic Trailer, Now Launching In 2022

Earlier this year, Star Wars: Hunters was revealed in a Nintendo Direct with a short teaser trailer. Since then, developer Zynga has published a new cinematic trailer for the game, revealing that it is a free-to-play arena battler featuring a colorful cast of new characters from the all across the Star Wars universe. The game’s release date has also been revised to 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy