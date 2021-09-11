CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Time capsule of current events installed into base of Robert E. Lee statue

By Celine Castronuovo
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AV0rM_0btKXjWV00
© UPI Photo

A time capsule of items from current events was installed Saturday in the massive pedestal that used to hold a statue dedicated to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Crews gathered Saturday at the site in Richmond, Va., where the Lee statue was removed to install the capsule full of mementos marking pivotal current events, a government official confirmed to The Associated Press. The time capsule was installed within in the pedestal that once served as the base for the Confederate statue.

The capsule includes items related to the coronavirus pandemic and the movement for racial justice in the months following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

The Hill has reached out to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) office for additional information.

The installation comes after crews spent more than 12 hours Thursday attempting to locate an 1887 time capsule that officials believed was buried within the 40-foot tall granite pedestal below the Lee statue.

However, the AP noted that crews were unable to locate the original copper capsule, despite using ground-penetrating radar devices, a metal detector and other construction equipment.

Northam's chief of staff, Clark Mercer, told the AP after crews called off the search, "It's disappointing not to find the time capsule.”

"We looked where we thought it was,” he added. “It doesn't preclude (us) in the future from finding it, but for right now, the mystery will continue."

Hundreds of people had gathered in the area Wednesday to celebrate the removal of Lee’s statue, which for years had been considered by critics to be a lasting symbol of white supremacy.

People cheered as a massive crane lifted the monument off the pedestal and onto the ground, before workers began cutting the statue into pieces so that it could be easily transported under highway overpasses to a state-owned facility, where it is expected to remain until a final decision about its placement is made.

Northam first announced in June 2020 that the statue would be removed, though the project was delayed for more than a year due to lawsuits filed by a group of Richmond residents and a descendant of the family that gifted the statue to Virginia.

The Virginia Supreme Court ruled unanimously earlier this month to move forward with the statue’s removal, arguing that the state government was not beholden to prior agreements that had previously prohibited the removal of monuments from state property.

Northam was among the people who gathered Wednesday to watch the statue be taken down, writing in a statement afterward, “It is time to display history as history, and use the public memorials to honor the full and inclusive truth of who we are today and in the future.”

Comments / 16

The Shankster
5d ago

It's so odd seeing the Democrat Terrorist Regime removing statues of their leaders past. It's like they hate themselves, and Americans hate them too.

Reply(1)
12
scott sabo
4d ago

it's disgusting that are history is being destroyed by animals pretending to be human. time to turn all these animals into # Soylent. Green

Reply
4
Franklin Loll
5d ago

in the 1960s the communist Chinese had a " cultural revolution ". part of that was destroying old customs, culture, ideas and habits replaced by secular sjw virtue signaling. marxist critical class theory was utilized to pit one segment of society against another based on class. the history of China was revised to fit the revolutionaries narrative. now we have globalist Democrats destroying old customs, culture, ideas and habits, replaced by secular sjw virtue signaling. 1619 project and CRT are Marxist indoctrination replacing class with race warfare. likewise globalist Democrats are revising ( making up ) history to fit their narrative. it's the globalist great reset.

Reply
4
Related
Washington Post

The meaning of the man and the monument

In his Sept 10 op-ed, “Lee’s statue is gone. It’s time to dismantle the myth, too.” Eugene Robinson, not content with removal of the Robert E. Lee monument, wished to demolish Lee’s reputation as a good person. The charges he made are distortions, but one charge, that Lee was dishonorable because he was a traitor, was particularly obtuse. Lee’s defense was that his first loyalty was to his home state, Virginia, and when Virginia seceded, his duty was to follow her. This defense, never tested in court, was plausible. Lee was not tried for treason, probably in part because the federal authorities doubted he could be convicted. Subsequent generations did not regard Lee as a traitor, because he acted on the basis of principle and against his personal interests. If Lee was a traitor, what of George Washington, an officer in the king’s army? Was Toussaint L’Ouverture also a traitor? What of William (“Braveheart”) Wallace, the leaders of the Easter Rising in Ireland, and the German officers who attempted to assassinate Hitler, all of whom were executed as traitors?
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Why Trump's praise for Robert E. Lee is so very odd

In 1890, in the former capital of the Confederacy, an enormous bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was unveiled in Richmond, Virginia. It took 131 years, but yesterday, the sculpture finally came down. Donald Trump, who has long expressed a curious affinity for those who took up arms...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Chronicle

Robert E. Lee Statue Taken Down in Virginia

A crowd cheered early Wednesday as a towering statue of Confederate leader Robert E. Lee was taken down in Virginia. The bronze, 21-foot sculpture depicting the general atop a horse was removed from its pedestal in Richmond by a crew that used a crane to guide the structure to the ground, a video shared by Gov. Ralph Northam’s office shows.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Onlookers react to Robert E. Lee statue removal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Early Wednesday morning, hundreds of people lined up around the fenced perimeter along Monument Avenue to watch crews take down the statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. The 21-foot-tall bronze statue was lifted off its 40-foot pedestal, more than 130 years after it was erected...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lee#Capsule#Current Events#Lawsuits#Time#Confederate#The Associated Press#Ap
WHSV

Crews search for time capsule in Lee statue pedestal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews continue their search for a time capsule that was placed inside the pedestal of the Lee statue more than 100 years ago. Crews removed slabs around the block believed to hold the capsule and are using a metal detector to scan for the capsule. If...
RICHMOND, VA
digg.com

Robert E. Lee Statue Removed After Backlash

“As a native of Richmond, I want to say that the head of the snake has been removed," said Gary Flowers, a local radio host and civil rights activist. The statue was originally erected in 1890. Richmond, capital of the Confederacy, began removing statues after the murder of George Floyd...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
fox5dc.com

Removal of Robert E. Lee statue begins in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia brought in a deconstruction crew surrounded by a heavy police presence on Wednesday to remove one of the nation's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statute of Gen. Robert E. Lee. The 21-foot-tall (6.4-meter) bronze likeness of Lee on a horse will be hoisted...
RICHMOND, VA
The Hill

The Hill

337K+
Followers
37K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy