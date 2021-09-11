CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

In the GOP, voter ID is a slam dunk ... except in Nebraska

By GRANT SCHULTE Associated Press
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UqKPD_0btKXgsK00

Conservative activists in Nebraska are turning to voters to enact a voter identification requirement, an issue that state lawmakers have blocked multiple times even though it's now common in other Republican-led states.

Nebraska's quirky, nonpartisan Legislature and its rules have allowed more liberal state lawmakers to block the measure for years, even though it's widely viewed as a popular issue among most voters.

Members of the group Citizens for Voter ID are now gathering signatures to place the issue on the 2022 general election ballot. The effort is the latest reflection of a polarized political climate that no longer tolerates much variation from the prevailing partisan agenda, regardless of local tradition or circumstances.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Gop#Republican#Citizens For Voter Id
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy