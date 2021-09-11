In the GOP, voter ID is a slam dunk ... except in Nebraska

Conservative activists in Nebraska are turning to voters to enact a voter identification requirement, an issue that state lawmakers have blocked multiple times even though it's now common in other Republican-led states.

Nebraska's quirky, nonpartisan Legislature and its rules have allowed more liberal state lawmakers to block the measure for years, even though it's widely viewed as a popular issue among most voters.

Members of the group Citizens for Voter ID are now gathering signatures to place the issue on the 2022 general election ballot. The effort is the latest reflection of a polarized political climate that no longer tolerates much variation from the prevailing partisan agenda, regardless of local tradition or circumstances.

