Glen Lake Fire Department Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

It’s been 20 years since the tragic events on September 11, 2001.

Areas all across Northern Michigan held memorial ceremonies in remembrance.

Glen Lake Fire Department has a year round memorial garden with a very special artifact on display: a rusty, steel beam recovered from the wreckage of the Twin Towers.

Glen Lake Fire Lieutenant Jay Morse reflects on the significance of this relic following their memorial service Saturday morning.

“Getting a piece of the tower here allows us on a daily basis, not just 9/11, but on a daily basis, to step outside and reflect, as we see fit on the sacrifice made by the personnel that were on scene that day,” said Lieutenant Morse.

Glen Lake Fire Department allows public viewing of the memorial year round.