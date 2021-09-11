Coastal Cleanup on September 18th

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Did you know more than 17 billion pounds of plastic enter our oceans every year? Everyone pays a price for this. Our marine life is threatened, along with human health and local economies. If we continue at this rate, scientists estimate that by the year 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish. The next question is: What can you do about it? The answer is quite simple.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO