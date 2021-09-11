Coastal Cleanup on September 18th
Calling all beach lovers! Join us for the world's largest single-day volunteer cleanup on Coastal Cleanup Day, Saturday, September 18th, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. With 28 sites from Carpinteria to Guadalupe to choose from, there is a beach waiting for you! Perks include an ocean view, fresh air, hanging out with friends and family, and picking up litter before it becomes marine debris. You can see a list of sites at: ExploreEcology.org/Coastal-Cleanup-Day/www.edhat.com
Comments / 0