Coastal Cleanup on September 18th

By Explore Ecology
Santa Barbara Edhat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all beach lovers! Join us for the world's largest single-day volunteer cleanup on Coastal Cleanup Day, Saturday, September 18th, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. With 28 sites from Carpinteria to Guadalupe to choose from, there is a beach waiting for you! Perks include an ocean view, fresh air, hanging out with friends and family, and picking up litter before it becomes marine debris. You can see a list of sites at: ExploreEcology.org/Coastal-Cleanup-Day/

www.edhat.com

#Coastal Cleanup Day
