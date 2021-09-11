CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NAG Record Holder Seth Beer Hits Home Run in First MLB At-Bat

By Torrey Hart
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeth Beer, a former national age group record holder in swimming, hit a home run in the first at-bat of his Major League Baseball career. An outfielder currently with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Beer was drafted by the Houston Astros out of Clemson in the first round in 2018 (No. 28 overall). The Diamondbacks officially added him to their roster Friday afternoon and he was called on to pinch-hit in the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners that night.

