Former NAG Record Holder Seth Beer Hits Home Run in First MLB At-Bat

You could hear the disbelief in the NESN broadcast crew’s voices as the ball left the park. The light hitting utility man, who came into Sunday with only four home runs in 349 at-bats on the season, was probably the last person anyone expected would take Garrett Whitlock deep for a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth. But that’s exactly what happened as Garcia took an 0-2, two-out pitch 430 feet to straight away center to give his Chicago White Sox the dramatic 2-1 win.

