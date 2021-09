A duck berating you is probably not what you expected to hear today, but one Australian musk duck has proved that it’s a very plausible scenario. Ripper, a male musk duck reared who lived more than three decades ago, was recorded repeating the phrase “you bloody fool” during its mating ritual. It is believed to be the first documented account of a duck mimicking a human. As a result of the recordings, and others, scientists have now added ducks to the small number of animals that can learn to mimic humans, based on what they hear as infants. With...

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO