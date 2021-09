Bears did a good job handling Donald all game until the game was out of hand and they allow a sack now. Their offensive line is in shambles now but still holding together. Dalton just is holding the ball too long at this point of the game trying to make something happen. Still wondering what happened to that downfield passing game they worked on so much at practice in training camp and OTAs and minicamp. Had time to get it done for the most part, but chose to throw short all night.

