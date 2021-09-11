7109 Hastings Drive
Stunning remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, and den rambler with partially finished walkout basement with office or exercise room in the beautiful Yorkshire Knolls community. New kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new doors and baseboards, carpet, refinished hardwood floors, new furnace, new bathtubs, vanities, tile, gutters, facia, and soffets. Located within minutes of 495, Route 50, public transportation, and D.C. Won't last long. Call ShowingTime to show. Lockbox convenience.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
