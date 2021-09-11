12 Dancer Court

Beautifully updated three-level brick front townhome boasting gleaming floors, light-filled interiors, neutral color palette, and design-inspired features throughout! Spacious living room; Dining room with easy access to the fenced backyard; Eat-in kitchen embellished with sleek appliances and ample cabinetry; Main level powder room; Primary bedroom highlighted with a walk-in closet and en-suite full bath; Two additional bedrooms and full bath complete the upper-level sleeping quarters; Family room with built-in shelving, storage, laundry room, and garage access conclude the lower level; Recent updates: Fresh paint, refrigerator, painted banisters, stove, washer, dryer, under-mount stainless steel sink, kitchen countertops, faucet, garbage disposal, upper-level toilet, powder room vanity, sink, and mirror, insulated garage door, garage door opener, primary walk-in closet shelving, Ecobee smart thermostat, rubberized patio pavers, firepit, vinyl fence, stone parking pad, and more! The exterior features a 1-car attached garage, landscaped grounds, patio, fenced backyard, firepit, streetlights, sidewalks, and backs to trees. A MUST-SEE!
