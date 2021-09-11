CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Dancer Court

Cover picture for the articleYou will love this quiet, quaint Owings Mills neighborhood. And you will also love the layout of this home. Entry foyer, leads to living room, dining room, powder room, and eat in kitchen! There is a also a wonderful deck. The large lower level is great for entertaining and has a full bathroom! The upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 more full bathrooms! The seller has updated with new carpet and fresh paint. Move right in to this beauty!

1268 Fairway Drive

Beautifully updated three-level brick front townhome boasting gleaming floors, light-filled interiors, neutral color palette, and design-inspired features throughout! Spacious living room; Dining room with easy access to the fenced backyard; Eat-in kitchen embellished with sleek appliances and ample cabinetry; Main level powder room; Primary bedroom highlighted with a walk-in closet and en-suite full bath; Two additional bedrooms and full bath complete the upper-level sleeping quarters; Family room with built-in shelving, storage, laundry room, and garage access conclude the lower level; Recent updates: Fresh paint, refrigerator, painted banisters, stove, washer, dryer, under-mount stainless steel sink, kitchen countertops, faucet, garbage disposal, upper-level toilet, powder room vanity, sink, and mirror, insulated garage door, garage door opener, primary walk-in closet shelving, Ecobee smart thermostat, rubberized patio pavers, firepit, vinyl fence, stone parking pad, and more! The exterior features a 1-car attached garage, landscaped grounds, patio, fenced backyard, firepit, streetlights, sidewalks, and backs to trees. A MUST-SEE!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1010 S Streeper Street

Fabulous location for this end of group home with rear parking pad, multi level decks, and spacious finished space over 3 levels. You will find attention to detail throughout this home from the windows dressed with plantation shutters, brazilian cherry hardwoods, decorative paint, built in shelving, decorative fireplace surround and much more. Tons of windows offer a bright and sunny main level with living room, kitchen w/granite, SS JennAir Appliances & breakfast area along with a convenient half bath. Access to rear parking pad and cozy deck are made easy from the kitchen. As you enter the upper level you'll find 2 nicely sized bedrooms each with full baths and generous closets. The rear deck and roof top deck offer great space for relaxing, morning coffee and socializing with amazing views of the city! Additional finished space can be found in the lower level showcasing high ceilings, family room or 3rd bedroom, full bath, closet and large laundry and utility room. Very well maintainted by owner. WH @2016; Newer Roof; HVAC @2012. Fresh paint.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1675 Willowwood Court

Newly renovated end unit next to open comment area. Many windows and natural sun light. Large living area with open layout. Kitchen with stylish cabinet and new floor. Naturally bright bedrooms. High ceiling master bedroom. Located in a quiet, convenient neighborhood. Listing courtesy of Unionplus Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS,...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15 Franklin Street NE

NEW LISTING! Open Sunday, September 19th from 1 - 3 PM! Welcome to 15 Franklin Street NE! This lovely townhome in Brookland has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and has been lovingly updated throughout. The inviting and bright living room with decorative fireplace opens to the dining room separated by beautiful columns, then in to both the kitchen and back porch and patio, both of which are perfect for entertaining. The brick patio itself boasts a koi pond, creating a true private retreat within the city. The modern, eat-n kitchen features a light filled breakfast nook surrounded by windows. Upstairs are three bedrooms including the primary bedroom suite with full bath. Both upper level baths have been updated, with beautiful tile. The spacious lower level has been fully finished with a kitchenette, full bath plus front and rear access, perfect for an in-law, au pair suite or potential rental income. This is a wonderful opportunity to live in the center of it all on a quiet street in the Stronghold section of Brookland, a rare find in downtown DC!
REAL ESTATE
3102 Harford Road

QUALIFIES FOR VTV 10K GRANT AND PENDING CHAP TAX CREDIT APPROVAL! Meticulous historic restoration of this outstanding property! Facing Clifton Park and Golf Course, around the corner from Lake Montebello and easy access to Downtown and Harbor East. Rarely available historic details throughout including heart pine floors, pressed metal ceilings and fully restored original front door. The first floor has a large living and dining room with a spacious kitchen and adjacent half bath and laundry room. The second floor primary bedroom has outstanding views of Downtown and Clifton Park and a large walk in closet with built in cabinetry. Two full bathrooms, one original to the home and the other newly created; both with great natural light. There is a generous front yard and back yard for gardening and outdoor activities. Street parking and enough space for two cars in the rear off street parking area. Unfinished basement with plenty of height, natural light and existing plumbing for additional living space. Welcome Home! ***VTV grant requires Baltimore City home owner counseling prior to contract submission. CHAP tax credit will result in little to no down payment needed and annual taxes estimated at 3K less per year and 30K less over ten years . Seller will provide applicable CHAP approval letter prior to sale.
HOME & GARDEN
71 River Oaks Circle

Come see this meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 2 full/2 half bath town home in the private, gated community of Greene Tree. The amenities are fantastic, including security, a pool with a splash pad, tennis courts, pickleball courts and a playground! The house features a newly renovated opened floor plan with lovely built ins, glass paned display cases, a stunning electric fireplace, and a first floor laundry room. Enjoy an eat in kitchen with granite countertops, new appliances and tiled backsplash. All the walls are freshly painted, with newly installed scratch proof/waterproof luxury vinyl flooring on the first and second floors and brand new carpeting on the staircases and basement. The basement has a wonderful entertainment room with a half bath and plenty of storage. The primary bedroom is spacious with vaulted ceilings, beautiful bathroom with a soaking tub & huge vanity area. The 2nd bedroom has a cute reading nook by the window. The 3rd bedroom has speedy access to the main bedroom, doubling as an office or nursery, with separate entrance as well. Recently installed LED recess, outlets, & switches throughout. Hard line ethernet throughout and a brand new roof ** see docs for entire list of improvements. Don+GGt miss out, schedule a showing today!
TENNIS
6219 Windham Hill Run

Don't miss this ideally located townhome on one of the prettiest streets in Kingstowne. 6219 Windham Hill has a spacious layout with treed backyard views, a gourmet kitchen with plenty of natural light, a master suite with vaulted ceilings and en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub, and new bedroom floors. Downstairs, there's lots of space for relaxing in front of the fireplace or creating a space for guests. Outdoor lovers will appreciate the walkout basement + brick patio, plus a deck! Your new home is minutes from Wegmans, endless Kingstowne shopping and dining options, Springfield Mall, two metro stations, and 95/395. Schedule a tour today!
KINGSTOWNE, VA
923 French Street NW

Picture Perfect Bay-Front Townhouse (circa 1890) features high ceilings, granite Kitchen, renovated Bathrooms, main floor powder room and newly designed LL in-law suite, guest quarters, office space or family area. Rear Patio+Parking w/roll-up security door, hardwood floors, electric wall FP units, formal Dining Room, primary en suite Bedroom, all on one of DC's most unique and coveted blocks. Stroll to Shaw Metro, myriad shopping and restaurant venues, 14th St corridor, City Market at O and the list goes on!Walk Score 89... the perfect opportunity for the discerning, urban buyer who desires quality craftsmanship, location and true value!
MLS
4233 Bonner Road

Welcome Home to this Bright and Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Remodeled Home with a New Roof, New Heating & A/C, New Windows, Updated Kitchen with New Cabinets, Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances, Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Freshly Painted Throughout, Large Basement that offers Plenty of Storage, Front Covered Porch and Large Backyard Perfect for Entertaining. Come take a look at this really nice home before it is sold!!
MLS
1644 Fort Fisher Court

Truly amazing Town home with over 2000 SQFT of living space, This beautifully remodeled home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 and half bathrooms, Freshly painted through out with NEW carpet on the main and upper level, New luxury vinyl plank flooring on the foyer and kitchen with ALL new stainless steel appliances, Upper level with Master bedroom and attached Master bathroom, Upper level also offers 2 spacious bedrooms and hall bathroom. Fully Finished basement with 4th bedroom and attached full bathroom. Finished rec room with wood burning fireplace and a walk out to a fully fenced in back yard. NEW timberline HDZ roof with 50 transferable warranty, Siding, Gutters, Down Sprouts and Attic insulation, Brand new double pane windows, New washer and dryer, Newer HVAC and water heater, All new light fixtures and toilets and much more.
REAL ESTATE
1162 Wimbledon

WOW!!! TOTALY REMODLED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM. NEW UTILITIES, NEW KITCHEN, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW BATHS, FLOORING. FROM LIVING ROOM WALKOUT THROUGH FRENCH DOORS TO PATIO . HAS TO BE SEEN TO BELEIVE. CHURCHILL ROAD, COOPER, LANGLEY PYRAMID. MINUTES TO DOWN TOWN MCLEAN. ACROSS FROM PARK. COME TO THE OPEN HOUSE ON SEPTEMBER 18TH 2-4 PM AND SUNDAY 19TH. 2-4PM . TALK TO AGENT FOR ANY AND ALL DETAILS TO THIS PERFECT TOWNHOUSE. BUS IS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO METRO.
MLS
2211 E Lombard Street

Located just a half block from Patterson Park, this fabulous home was renovated from top to bottom with stunning custom details. From custom moldings and built-ins throughout, to a high end gourmet kitchen and unique and fabulous lux bathrooms, this home has it all. It has a wonderfully open layout but also has maintained its character and the period of the home. The home is wide, open and meticulously maintained. The first level has an oversized living and dining area, gas fireplace and powder room, and the kitchen. The kitchen has Bosch stainless appliances, custom cabinets, and granite counters and opens to 2 tiered deck with Audubon certified garden. Behind that, a brand new two car or one car plus boat parking pad!Upstairs you will find 3 rooms on the second level and one lovely full bathroom, and a primary bedroom. and luxurious new primary bath on the third level. You will also find a custom interior staircase to the roof deck from the third floor. The roof deck has spectacular water, city and bridge views. The home has gorgeous cherry hardwood floors and exposed brick throughout. The home is located in the heart of Butchers Hill, a short walk to the Park, area restaurants, the waterfront, all bus and shuttle stops, and Johns Hopkins and Kennedy Krieger campuses. Please ask for the Sellers' list of improvements! (provided in documents for agents). Too many to list here!
REAL ESTATE
Drawbridge Road

Beatiful 8.14 acre lot, with 4 acres +/- buildable on the Transquaken river. Enjoy quiet eastern shore living on this waterfront lot. this lot is perc approved and would be a great place to build your dream home. enjoy all that nature has to offer right in your own back yard. deer, turkey, ducks and geese are just a few animals that call this property home. Be out in the country but be close to town at the same time. this property offers easy access to Rt 50.
MLS
20560 Afternoon Lane

Welcome home to this charming 3 bedroom, updated 3 full baths, 1 half bath Townhome in the Waters Landing community of Germantown. This move-in ready home offers a traditional floor-plan with over 1800 SQ FT of living space. This home features hardwood on the main and upper levels, eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, living and dining room combo. The upper level features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. This includes a Primary Suite with 2 closets and with an attached bathroom. On the lower level you will find a finished basement with brand new carpet, featuring a cozy family room with wood burning fire place, a full bath, laundry and plenty of room for storage. Come see all that the Waters Landing community has to offer. This amenity-rich community provides, playgrounds, swimming pools, walking paths and Little Seneca Lake where you can even enjoy time on the water. This home is also ideally located just moments away from shops, restaurants, I-270 and the 2000 acre Black Hill Regional Park where you can enjoy even more outdoor activities.
REAL ESTATE
21544 Iredell Terrace

Incredible Broadlands townhome! As you enter the main level, the front living room flows to the back where you'll find the kitchen, dining area, and back porch. Upstairs is a bright master suite with natural lighting and vaulted ceilings. Dual vanity, shower, and large corner bath tub. Additionally, there are two other bedrooms and another full bathroom upstairs. The lower level has a garage, laundry, and a fireplace that is perfect for relaxing. HVAC installed 2019. Make this home yours and schedule a tour today!
BROADLANDS, VA
1145 Shortleaf Circle

Gorgeous three bedroom, three and a half bath end unit townhome in Piney Ridge Village with three fully finished levels. Main bedroom includes a sitting area, walk-in closet, and spa bathroom. New Berber style carpet was installed throughout the entire upper floor in November of 2020. The main level is gorgeous, with nine foot ceilings, all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and plenty of space for entertaining. Walk out of the main level onto the composite Trex wrap around deck newly redone in 2019, with stairs to the large, fenced in backyard. The finished basement includes a full bathroom and walk out to the yard. Plenty of storage space inside, along with a wooden storage shed located under the deck. Security system and updated key pad entry provide all the necessities for you to feel at home and secure. Beautiful inside and out, completely move in ready, and waiting for you to make it your home.
REAL ESTATE
22556 Windsor Locks Square

Don't miss out on this gorgeous three year young garage townhome in desirable Moorefield Station. As you enter this Pulte Plymouth model you will be met with hardwood flooring extending to the main level where you will find a bright and open floor plan. The stylish kitchen boasts an oversized island, beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tile backsplash. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms including the main bedroom with ensuite bathroom featuring dual vanities, granite countertops, and large shower. Lower level features a large flex space/4th bedroom with large windows giving the space tons of light, half bath, and additional versatile space fit for an office or home gym. Conveniently located one block from the Shops at Moorefield Village, and less than one mile from the Dulles Greenway (Toll Road) and the future Ashburn Silver Line Metro Station.
REAL ESTATE
1201 Hull Street

Large, end of group home, wider than most row-homes, situated on a quiet street in Locust Point. The house is very inviting with the many windows, natural light and spacious living, dining area, and kitchen. Also accentuating the main living space is high ceilings, and the dining area has space for a large table. Between the living and dining area there is enough room for a desk/office area as well. In the back of the house step up into a great kitchen, with lots of counter space, a breakfast bar, upgraded counters and stainless appliances. Just outside the kitchen is a parking pad with easy access from the road and enough space for a large vehicle. The second floor features two large bedrooms and.bathrooms. The master bath has a large soaking tub and stall shower. The second bedroom has access to the deck/balcony with a spiral staircase to a roof top deck, on top of the second level, with 360 degree views of the city and Harbor. In the basement are bedrooms that have their own egress. This home is close to Under Armour, Water Taxi and easy access to 95.
REAL ESTATE
6063 Piscataway Street

To be built Strauss Attic - E at Lake Linganore Oakdale Townhomes by Ryan Homes. The largest of Ryan's Composer Series, the Strauss offers the space and customizing details of single-family living with the convenience of a townhome. We include tons of luxury features: upgraded cabinetry ,granite or quartz in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Luxury Vinyl Plank entire main level, and so much more. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining. A window-lined Morning Room off the Kitchen provides room for dining and is accented with an optional hutch. Up a flight of stairs designed to be elegant and functional, the upper level boasts three bedrooms, two baths, and a 2nd floor laundry. No need to worry about storage space generous closets abound in all bedrooms. The primary bedroom is a private retreat accented with a tray ceiling and featuring an enormous walk-in closet. The primary bath boasts a soaking tub and separate shower with seat. Several lower level floor plan options are available depending on community, all feature options for a finished Recreation Room, 5th bedroom, and Powder Room.Walkable to top rated Oakdale Schools, Walkable to future town center, <1 mile to I-70, 10 minutes to Downtown Frederick, 25 minutes to Howard County & Montgomery County, Dining and shopping are down the street: Wegmans, Lowes and more! Everything you want to enjoy is within easy reach of your new home at Lake Linganore Oakdale. Other floor plans and home sites are available. Photos are representative. Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
REAL ESTATE
5723 Forest Lane

SEE VIDEO PROPERTY TOUR! Looking for peace and quiet, a rural/mountain setting, land and a property ready to make your own? This 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home is situated in Path Valley on it's own 1.24 acres and INCLUDES the adjacent 1.08 acre lot to the south offering 2.32 total acres. Entering the side door, you'll find a large sun room that can be used for family gatherings, relaxing or even a dining room with room for everyone. From the sun room flows the eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets, counter space and peninsula seating. The living room features walk-out sliding doors to the large front deck perfect for watching the morning sunrise over the mountains or an evening view of your piece of the world. The living room also features a beautiful all brick, wood burning fireplace. Adjacent to the living room is one bedroom as well as a second primary bedroom with its own half bath. On the opposite side of the home is a large multipurpose addition with its own entrance that can serve as a third bedroom, family room or any use you may want. The laundry room is tucked away in the corner. An additional full bath serves the needs of the home. Outside you will find plenty of room for any outdoor use you may want as well as a large 2 car detached garage with a workbench and workshop area. Like being close to water? Just over a mile away is Cowans Gap State Park that offers a sandy beach, swimming, fishing, light boating, camping and picnic areas. So, if you want +G+a nice quiet cozy place in the mountains+G- with a bit of land and recreational opportunities nearby, you just found it!
REAL ESTATE

