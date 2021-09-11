CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWSL’s Spirit forced to forfeit match for protocol violation

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League were forced to forfeit their scheduled Saturday match against OL Reign because the Spirit violated the league's medical protocols, the league said. Under FIFA guidelines, the game will be recorded as a 3-0 victory for OL Reign, which will receive three...

