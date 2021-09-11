CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC police: 2 detained near National Mall after 'suspicious vehicle' spotted, 'potentially' with weapons inside

By Andrew Mark Miller
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Washington, D.C. detained two people following reports of a suspicious vehicle near the Tidal Basin on the National Mall. On Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Metro Police Department confirmed to Fox News they are assisting the U.S. Park Police near the Tidal Basin conducting a sweep of a suspicious vehicle and one individual has been detained.

The Truth Teller!
5d ago

So likely only bottles of water in the car... Surprised Biden didn't order a drone strike like he did when he took out a US aid worker and his family and claimed it was ISIS. Apparently water is now considered a WMD to this administration.

