DC police: 2 detained near National Mall after 'suspicious vehicle' spotted, 'potentially' with weapons inside

An Afghanistan evacuee who recently arrived in the U.S. has been found to be a convicted felon who was deported from the U.S. four years ago, according to a report. The unidentified evacuee, who was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2011 and deported in 2017, somehow cleared the Biden administration’s vetting process for boarding a U.S.-bound flight from Afghanistan and arrived earlier this month at Washington Dulles International Airport just outside the nation’s capital, The Washington Times reported.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 13 HOURS AGO