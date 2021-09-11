CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

21068 Cornerpost Square

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModernized 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, 3 level townhouse with fresh paint, newer carpets, and luxury light fixtures. All outlets and switches have been updated with smart features (Lutron Caseta system) to help you turn lights on and off with your smart device, or just by walking in a room. The house includes a Ring doorbell and alarm system with sensors on doors and windows and an Ecobee thermostat with smart features. There is also a new set of full size Samsung Washer and Dryer. The backyard has a great space for gardening, and the basement has a fireplace for keeping cozy in the winter, and plenty of space for storage. There are two reserved parking spots right in front of the house and plenty of visitor and street parking for guests.The house is conveniently located near Dulles airport ( 15mins), just down the road from historic Leesburg ( 12mins) or Harpers Ferry ( 45mins), a short drive to the country/mountains ( 1hr from Shenandoah National Park), and just off the Dulles Greenway for quick access to DC ( 45mins). There are grocery stores and restaurants across the main road and One Loudoun is a short drive away. Metro (silver line) is planned to open soon. For commuters, there are buses to town (including straight to the Pentagon), or the metro in Reston if the train is preferable. The HOA/Amenities (Ashburn Farm): The community has miles of walking paths that lead to sports fields, basketball and tennis courts, playgrounds, community center, and swimming pools. The HOA has lots of events and great fireworks that can be seen from the back deck.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

20479 Greymont Terrace

WOW! Are you looking for that perfect +G+turn key+G- home in the desirable Greens at Belmont County Club? Look no further! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has it all! 2 primary suites upstairs, and 1 office or bedroom on the lower level with full bath. Gleaming hardwood floors on main level. Enjoy time outside on your deck overlooking your yard. Amenities galore!HOA fee includes high speed internet, cable TV package, swimming pool, tot lots, and so much more! Convenient location to shopping, theatre, and so much more! This is a must see! Open Saturday, 9/18 & and Sunday, 9/19 from 1-3pm.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Bainbridge Road

This Prime wooded lot is 0.98 Acres that is in a growing community with great history. The property is located in the historic district within Cecil, Maryland.The Susquehanna State Park is 12.4 miles away and Bainbridge Museum is 4.3 miles away from the property. John F Kennedy Memorial Hwy is 9.3 miles, Route 222 is 1 mile and 0.5 miles away from Route 824. Interstate 95 is 6.9 miles away and Jacob Tome Memorial Highway is 3.3 miles away from the property.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1010 S Streeper Street

Fabulous location for this end of group home with rear parking pad, multi level decks, and spacious finished space over 3 levels. You will find attention to detail throughout this home from the windows dressed with plantation shutters, brazilian cherry hardwoods, decorative paint, built in shelving, decorative fireplace surround and much more. Tons of windows offer a bright and sunny main level with living room, kitchen w/granite, SS JennAir Appliances & breakfast area along with a convenient half bath. Access to rear parking pad and cozy deck are made easy from the kitchen. As you enter the upper level you'll find 2 nicely sized bedrooms each with full baths and generous closets. The rear deck and roof top deck offer great space for relaxing, morning coffee and socializing with amazing views of the city! Additional finished space can be found in the lower level showcasing high ceilings, family room or 3rd bedroom, full bath, closet and large laundry and utility room. Very well maintainted by owner. WH @2016; Newer Roof; HVAC @2012. Fresh paint.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1907 Dineen Drive

Cute and cozy row home located in the heart of Dundalk! This property has beautiful original hardwood flooring, fully finished basement perfect for entertaining family and friends, parking pad, and a deck located at the rear of the home. Additional features include ceiling fans in the bedrooms, fully closed sunroom, and fenced front yard. Come check out the home before it's gone!
DUNDALK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Thermostat#Swimming Pools#Smart Device#Restaurants#Lutron Caseta#Ring#Dryer#Pentagon#Ashburn Farm#Hoa
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2705 N Venable Street

Lovely & charming 4 bedrooms, 5 and 1/2 bath colonial style home with wrap around porch located in the very desirable Oakwood subdivision in North Arlington. From the illuminated natural stone walkway to the expansive wrap-around porch, this home exudes charm. This immaculately maintained home features hardwood floors and raised ceilings on all three floors. Entering from the front door to the expansive foyer, you are warmly greeted by a glowing fireplace, with a brick and custom molding surround. There is a family room off the foyer with floor-to-ceiling windows, and French doors that drench the room with natural light, adjoining a cozy sitting room. The living room and formal dining room have recessed lighting and open to one another for easy entertaining and conversation. Off the formal dining room, is a large breakfast room leading to gourmet kitchen with upgraded stainless-steel appliances, including a double oven with a gas/electric stove, griddle, and barbecue, Recessed and under cabinet lighting brighten up the already sun-filled kitchen. Granite countertops and newly tiled floor complete this beautiful and highly functional kitchen. The entrance to the deck is If off the kitchen/breakfast room and opens to a deck, landscaped for privacy, perfect for outdoor meals and entertaining. The primary bedroom suite is on the second floor has oversized dual custom closets, recessed lighting, ceiling fan, luxury carpeting and other exquisite custom details. The suite has dual full baths. Jacuzzi tub, glass and marble shower provide a spa like experience in the primary bath. The second bath is more modest with a marble and tile shower. Both baths have custom marble counter tops. There is also a large second bedroom with dual closets and new stain-resistant carpeting. The primary laundry room, conveniently located on this level, has an upgraded washer and dryer with a built-in ironing station. Custom shelving adds to the ease of routine laundry tasks. The third level has two enormous bedrooms, with walk-in closets, enjoined by a single luxury bath with access from both rooms. There is also additional storage on this level. The lower level is fully finished with a media room, a rec room, a full bath, and a second laundry room. This home has new upgraded eco-friendly HVAC systems that services each quadrant of the house and water heater. Convenient to the area+GGs major airports, world-class shopping, and entertainment venues, this home feeds into the award-winning Arlington County schools. Easy access to I-66, multiple public transit options, makes commuting convenient and easy. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, with ample parking, this location could not more perfect or accessible.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6219 Windham Hill Run

Don't miss this ideally located townhome on one of the prettiest streets in Kingstowne. 6219 Windham Hill has a spacious layout with treed backyard views, a gourmet kitchen with plenty of natural light, a master suite with vaulted ceilings and en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub, and new bedroom floors. Downstairs, there's lots of space for relaxing in front of the fireplace or creating a space for guests. Outdoor lovers will appreciate the walkout basement + brick patio, plus a deck! Your new home is minutes from Wegmans, endless Kingstowne shopping and dining options, Springfield Mall, two metro stations, and 95/395. Schedule a tour today!
KINGSTOWNE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

22556 Windsor Locks Square

Don't miss out on this gorgeous three year young garage townhome in desirable Moorefield Station. As you enter this Pulte Plymouth model you will be met with hardwood flooring extending to the main level where you will find a bright and open floor plan. The stylish kitchen boasts an oversized island, beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tile backsplash. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms including the main bedroom with ensuite bathroom featuring dual vanities, granite countertops, and large shower. Lower level features a large flex space/4th bedroom with large windows giving the space tons of light, half bath, and additional versatile space fit for an office or home gym. Conveniently located one block from the Shops at Moorefield Village, and less than one mile from the Dulles Greenway (Toll Road) and the future Ashburn Silver Line Metro Station.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4233 Bonner Road

Welcome Home to this Bright and Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Remodeled Home with a New Roof, New Heating & A/C, New Windows, Updated Kitchen with New Cabinets, Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances, Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Freshly Painted Throughout, Large Basement that offers Plenty of Storage, Front Covered Porch and Large Backyard Perfect for Entertaining. Come take a look at this really nice home before it is sold!!
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

20560 Afternoon Lane

Welcome home to this charming 3 bedroom, updated 3 full baths, 1 half bath Townhome in the Waters Landing community of Germantown. This move-in ready home offers a traditional floor-plan with over 1800 SQ FT of living space. This home features hardwood on the main and upper levels, eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, living and dining room combo. The upper level features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. This includes a Primary Suite with 2 closets and with an attached bathroom. On the lower level you will find a finished basement with brand new carpet, featuring a cozy family room with wood burning fire place, a full bath, laundry and plenty of room for storage. Come see all that the Waters Landing community has to offer. This amenity-rich community provides, playgrounds, swimming pools, walking paths and Little Seneca Lake where you can even enjoy time on the water. This home is also ideally located just moments away from shops, restaurants, I-270 and the 2000 acre Black Hill Regional Park where you can enjoy even more outdoor activities.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6063 Piscataway Street

To be built Strauss Attic - E at Lake Linganore Oakdale Townhomes by Ryan Homes. The largest of Ryan's Composer Series, the Strauss offers the space and customizing details of single-family living with the convenience of a townhome. We include tons of luxury features: upgraded cabinetry ,granite or quartz in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Luxury Vinyl Plank entire main level, and so much more. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining. A window-lined Morning Room off the Kitchen provides room for dining and is accented with an optional hutch. Up a flight of stairs designed to be elegant and functional, the upper level boasts three bedrooms, two baths, and a 2nd floor laundry. No need to worry about storage space generous closets abound in all bedrooms. The primary bedroom is a private retreat accented with a tray ceiling and featuring an enormous walk-in closet. The primary bath boasts a soaking tub and separate shower with seat. Several lower level floor plan options are available depending on community, all feature options for a finished Recreation Room, 5th bedroom, and Powder Room.Walkable to top rated Oakdale Schools, Walkable to future town center, <1 mile to I-70, 10 minutes to Downtown Frederick, 25 minutes to Howard County & Montgomery County, Dining and shopping are down the street: Wegmans, Lowes and more! Everything you want to enjoy is within easy reach of your new home at Lake Linganore Oakdale. Other floor plans and home sites are available. Photos are representative. Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1145 Shortleaf Circle

Gorgeous three bedroom, three and a half bath end unit townhome in Piney Ridge Village with three fully finished levels. Main bedroom includes a sitting area, walk-in closet, and spa bathroom. New Berber style carpet was installed throughout the entire upper floor in November of 2020. The main level is gorgeous, with nine foot ceilings, all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and plenty of space for entertaining. Walk out of the main level onto the composite Trex wrap around deck newly redone in 2019, with stairs to the large, fenced in backyard. The finished basement includes a full bathroom and walk out to the yard. Plenty of storage space inside, along with a wooden storage shed located under the deck. Security system and updated key pad entry provide all the necessities for you to feel at home and secure. Beautiful inside and out, completely move in ready, and waiting for you to make it your home.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9648 Potters Hill Circle

OCD Military Family has invested over $67,000 in Upgrades! END HOME-Drenched in Sunlight! $20,000 Lot Premium-Backs to TREES-Very Private! New Hardwood Floors on 2 Levels & Both Sets of Stairs! Stunning and Easy to keep Clean! Newer Deck and Stone Patio. Relax on the Porch Swing while Enjoying the Views! Both Sliding glass Doors Replaced (they Slide perfectly-NOT Builder junk). Rear Windows Replaced & Upgraded! 2017 New HIGH END Carrier HVAC-Inside & Out! YES!!! New Top-of-the Line Shingles-New Roof 2020!!! New Insulated Premium Garage Door (helps keep LOW Utility Bills)! New Chamberlain "MyQ" Smart Garage door Opener! Never get Locked out! You can Open or Close the Garage door with App on your Phone. New Ceiling Fans and New Lighting! All 3 Toilets Newly Upgraded! New Kitchen Sink and Disposal & Most Appliances, Painted Inside AND Out! New Outdoor Lighting. New Washer AND Dryer Perfectly Located on the Top Floor! Oversized 75 Gallon Gas Hot Water Heater. Simply Smart Alarm System Conveys. The List goes ON & ON! Owner has Meticulously Maintained This Home and it SHOWS! If you See Only ONE home This is IT! We will follow CDC and County guidelines so Please wear Masks and remove your Shoes. *************OPEN HOUSE Sunday September 19th 1 - 4PM*********************
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5723 Forest Lane

SEE VIDEO PROPERTY TOUR! Looking for peace and quiet, a rural/mountain setting, land and a property ready to make your own? This 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home is situated in Path Valley on it's own 1.24 acres and INCLUDES the adjacent 1.08 acre lot to the south offering 2.32 total acres. Entering the side door, you'll find a large sun room that can be used for family gatherings, relaxing or even a dining room with room for everyone. From the sun room flows the eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets, counter space and peninsula seating. The living room features walk-out sliding doors to the large front deck perfect for watching the morning sunrise over the mountains or an evening view of your piece of the world. The living room also features a beautiful all brick, wood burning fireplace. Adjacent to the living room is one bedroom as well as a second primary bedroom with its own half bath. On the opposite side of the home is a large multipurpose addition with its own entrance that can serve as a third bedroom, family room or any use you may want. The laundry room is tucked away in the corner. An additional full bath serves the needs of the home. Outside you will find plenty of room for any outdoor use you may want as well as a large 2 car detached garage with a workbench and workshop area. Like being close to water? Just over a mile away is Cowans Gap State Park that offers a sandy beach, swimming, fishing, light boating, camping and picnic areas. So, if you want +G+a nice quiet cozy place in the mountains+G- with a bit of land and recreational opportunities nearby, you just found it!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2211 E Lombard Street

Located just a half block from Patterson Park, this fabulous home was renovated from top to bottom with stunning custom details. From custom moldings and built-ins throughout, to a high end gourmet kitchen and unique and fabulous lux bathrooms, this home has it all. It has a wonderfully open layout but also has maintained its character and the period of the home. The home is wide, open and meticulously maintained. The first level has an oversized living and dining area, gas fireplace and powder room, and the kitchen. The kitchen has Bosch stainless appliances, custom cabinets, and granite counters and opens to 2 tiered deck with Audubon certified garden. Behind that, a brand new two car or one car plus boat parking pad!Upstairs you will find 3 rooms on the second level and one lovely full bathroom, and a primary bedroom. and luxurious new primary bath on the third level. You will also find a custom interior staircase to the roof deck from the third floor. The roof deck has spectacular water, city and bridge views. The home has gorgeous cherry hardwood floors and exposed brick throughout. The home is located in the heart of Butchers Hill, a short walk to the Park, area restaurants, the waterfront, all bus and shuttle stops, and Johns Hopkins and Kennedy Krieger campuses. Please ask for the Sellers' list of improvements! (provided in documents for agents). Too many to list here!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4722 Hallowed Stream

3 bedrooms and 2 and half bath. an excellent size townhouse with one car garage. Kitchen with a breakfast rm w/ a great view of the wooded back yard & large deck. finished levels w/ walkout lower level to cement patio It can be recreation room or telework room. Community pool, shopping & easy access to Balt / Wash.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1526 Ralworth Road

List price is Opening Bid At The Online Only Auction Sale - Auction ends Monday, October 4, 2021 @ 12:30 PM. Rehab Opportunity! Three Bedroom Townhome in the "Hillen" Neighborhood of Baltimore City. Improved by 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The Main level of the home includes a living room, dining room, kitchen and access to the backyard. The Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The lower level is full unfinished, 1 full bathroom and Laundry area. The home has radiator heat & Gas hot water heater. Features Include: Original Hardwood Floors, Garage in the exterior back yard. Do not miss the chance to rehab this house and make it your own or a future investment opportunity!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

807 S Belnord Avenue

Exceptional Canton 4-level townhome with rear off-street parking and tiered roof top deck. This spacious property boasts 1,872 sq. ft. of premier urban living space with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half baths. The home features on the main level an open concept floor plan which includes a sizeable living area, large galley cook+GGs kitchen, and delightful dining area with sliding doors opening to the rear. The second level includes two nicely sized bedrooms and a full bath. The en-suite primary bedroom and bath are located on the top level, which opens to a tiered deck with spectacular views. The flooring throughout is beautiful hardwood. Additional enhancements include a dramatic open riser wood and metal staircase, multiple accent brick walls, great closets, ceiling fans, recessed lighting. The unfinished basement includes the laundry area and significant storage space. The home is heated by natural gas and cooled with central air conditioning. The property is situated on a delightful street with overhead accent lighting and is ideally located within walking distance to Canton Square, Patterson Park, restaurants, bars, shopping, cultural events, and the waterfront. The Canton Crossing shopping center, Johns Hopkins and U of M Campuses, the stadiums, major highways, institutions, and various neighborhoods are within close proximity.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1907 Edmondson Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 9/27/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 9/29/2021 @ 11:10 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $10,000. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Midtown-Edmondson area. In close proximity to Harlem Inner Blocks Park and Harlem Square Park. Easy access to major traffic artery US Route 40 (W Franklin St.) Property is rented $1,050/month.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6903 Scotch Drive

MUST SEE--IMMEDIATE POSSESSION & TURN KEY FROM STEP ONE--UPDATED ROOF, UPDATED HVAC, UPDATED HOT WATER HEATER, UPDATED KITCHEN (NEW APPLIANCES), UPDATED BATHS, UPDATED FLOORING, NEW WASHER & DRYER and RECESSED LIGHTING THROUGHOUT and THERE'S A FIREPLACE ON MAIN LEVEL--PHENOMENAL INTERIOR LIGHT WITH 1500+ SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE ON 3 LEVELS--WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL TO PRIVATE REAR YARD that is GREAT FOR COOKOUTS WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS or RELAXING IN PRIVACY (FENCED IN AREA)--GREAT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS OUT TO ALL MAJOR ROUTES--WILL NOT LAST!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

721 Courthouse Road

LOCATION!! HIGHLY VISIBLE CORNER LOT FRONTING COURTHOUSE ROAD AND ROCKDALE ROAD PROVIDING FOR TWO ENTRANCES AND LONG ROAD FRONTAGE. This property is currently zoned A-1 and it used to be a plant nursery known as Clarks Farm. It therefore has commercial possibilities. The property also has a residential structure with tenants, although no details are known about the structure at this time. The property is a corner lot located on a recently upgraded major east-west thoroughfare with sidewalks. The property is located less than a mile from the new Publix grocery store, Embrey Mill Park and the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center and just over a mile to I-95 .
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy