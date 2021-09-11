1308 Linden Green
Coveted contemporary townhouse on the park-like Linden Green, a non-thru, gated street with a mature tree canopy, public art, and water features. 1308 Linden Green is a light-filled home with a large living room and dining room with a wood-burning fireplace, den, newly renovated kitchen, and half bath on the main level. The second floor has three bedrooms, 2 baths, ample closets. The lower level is unfinished but can easily be finished with a fourth bedroom, full bath, and utility room. This home has one of the largest outdoor spaces in the community. One car is assigned parking along with a second space for guests.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
