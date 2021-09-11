CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

1308 Linden Green

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoveted contemporary townhouse on the park-like Linden Green, a non-thru, gated street with a mature tree canopy, public art, and water features. 1308 Linden Green is a light-filled home with a large living room and dining room with a wood-burning fireplace, den, newly renovated kitchen, and half bath on the main level. The second floor has three bedrooms, 2 baths, ample closets. The lower level is unfinished but can easily be finished with a fourth bedroom, full bath, and utility room. This home has one of the largest outdoor spaces in the community. One car is assigned parking along with a second space for guests.

1407 Druid Hill Avenue

Bring your imagination and a contractor! Instant equity in this hidden gem. Located in the historic Madison Park neighborhood in West Baltimore. Eligible for CHAP & live near your work grant its just minutes away from Downtown, Penn Station, Camden Yards, and M&T Bank Stadium. Visit Darrellrealty.com to get more information.
BALTIMORE, MD
20479 Greymont Terrace

WOW! Are you looking for that perfect +G+turn key+G- home in the desirable Greens at Belmont County Club? Look no further! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has it all! 2 primary suites upstairs, and 1 office or bedroom on the lower level with full bath. Gleaming hardwood floors on main level. Enjoy time outside on your deck overlooking your yard. Amenities galore!HOA fee includes high speed internet, cable TV package, swimming pool, tot lots, and so much more! Convenient location to shopping, theatre, and so much more! This is a must see! Open Saturday, 9/18 & and Sunday, 9/19 from 1-3pm.
MLS
3562 Maplewood Court

Well pack up and bring the kids to this move in ready home only 2 years young. This home sits at the foot hills of the Appalachian Mtns with a beautiful country setting. Plenty of room in this spacious 1859sf townhome. Tastefully decorated...all you need your things to call it home. A half bath was added to the first level for added convenience when entertaining on the first floor. Set up your showing today...the market is hot!
MLS
0 Bainbridge Road

This Prime wooded lot is 0.98 Acres that is in a growing community with great history. The property is located in the historic district within Cecil, Maryland.The Susquehanna State Park is 12.4 miles away and Bainbridge Museum is 4.3 miles away from the property. John F Kennedy Memorial Hwy is 9.3 miles, Route 222 is 1 mile and 0.5 miles away from Route 824. Interstate 95 is 6.9 miles away and Jacob Tome Memorial Highway is 3.3 miles away from the property.
MLS
1675 Willowwood Court

Newly renovated end unit next to open comment area. Many windows and natural sun light. Large living area with open layout. Kitchen with stylish cabinet and new floor. Naturally bright bedrooms. High ceiling master bedroom. Located in a quiet, convenient neighborhood. Listing courtesy of Unionplus Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS,...
MLS
1907 Dineen Drive

Cute and cozy row home located in the heart of Dundalk! This property has beautiful original hardwood flooring, fully finished basement perfect for entertaining family and friends, parking pad, and a deck located at the rear of the home. Additional features include ceiling fans in the bedrooms, fully closed sunroom, and fenced front yard. Come check out the home before it's gone!
DUNDALK, MD
1010 S Streeper Street

Fabulous location for this end of group home with rear parking pad, multi level decks, and spacious finished space over 3 levels. You will find attention to detail throughout this home from the windows dressed with plantation shutters, brazilian cherry hardwoods, decorative paint, built in shelving, decorative fireplace surround and much more. Tons of windows offer a bright and sunny main level with living room, kitchen w/granite, SS JennAir Appliances & breakfast area along with a convenient half bath. Access to rear parking pad and cozy deck are made easy from the kitchen. As you enter the upper level you'll find 2 nicely sized bedrooms each with full baths and generous closets. The rear deck and roof top deck offer great space for relaxing, morning coffee and socializing with amazing views of the city! Additional finished space can be found in the lower level showcasing high ceilings, family room or 3rd bedroom, full bath, closet and large laundry and utility room. Very well maintainted by owner. WH @2016; Newer Roof; HVAC @2012. Fresh paint.
REAL ESTATE
3102 Harford Road

QUALIFIES FOR VTV 10K GRANT AND PENDING CHAP TAX CREDIT APPROVAL! Meticulous historic restoration of this outstanding property! Facing Clifton Park and Golf Course, around the corner from Lake Montebello and easy access to Downtown and Harbor East. Rarely available historic details throughout including heart pine floors, pressed metal ceilings and fully restored original front door. The first floor has a large living and dining room with a spacious kitchen and adjacent half bath and laundry room. The second floor primary bedroom has outstanding views of Downtown and Clifton Park and a large walk in closet with built in cabinetry. Two full bathrooms, one original to the home and the other newly created; both with great natural light. There is a generous front yard and back yard for gardening and outdoor activities. Street parking and enough space for two cars in the rear off street parking area. Unfinished basement with plenty of height, natural light and existing plumbing for additional living space. Welcome Home! ***VTV grant requires Baltimore City home owner counseling prior to contract submission. CHAP tax credit will result in little to no down payment needed and annual taxes estimated at 3K less per year and 30K less over ten years . Seller will provide applicable CHAP approval letter prior to sale.
HOME & GARDEN
Economy
MLS
Real Estate
15 Franklin Street NE

NEW LISTING! Open Sunday, September 19th from 1 - 3 PM! Welcome to 15 Franklin Street NE! This lovely townhome in Brookland has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and has been lovingly updated throughout. The inviting and bright living room with decorative fireplace opens to the dining room separated by beautiful columns, then in to both the kitchen and back porch and patio, both of which are perfect for entertaining. The brick patio itself boasts a koi pond, creating a true private retreat within the city. The modern, eat-n kitchen features a light filled breakfast nook surrounded by windows. Upstairs are three bedrooms including the primary bedroom suite with full bath. Both upper level baths have been updated, with beautiful tile. The spacious lower level has been fully finished with a kitchenette, full bath plus front and rear access, perfect for an in-law, au pair suite or potential rental income. This is a wonderful opportunity to live in the center of it all on a quiet street in the Stronghold section of Brookland, a rare find in downtown DC!
REAL ESTATE
71 River Oaks Circle

Come see this meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 2 full/2 half bath town home in the private, gated community of Greene Tree. The amenities are fantastic, including security, a pool with a splash pad, tennis courts, pickleball courts and a playground! The house features a newly renovated opened floor plan with lovely built ins, glass paned display cases, a stunning electric fireplace, and a first floor laundry room. Enjoy an eat in kitchen with granite countertops, new appliances and tiled backsplash. All the walls are freshly painted, with newly installed scratch proof/waterproof luxury vinyl flooring on the first and second floors and brand new carpeting on the staircases and basement. The basement has a wonderful entertainment room with a half bath and plenty of storage. The primary bedroom is spacious with vaulted ceilings, beautiful bathroom with a soaking tub & huge vanity area. The 2nd bedroom has a cute reading nook by the window. The 3rd bedroom has speedy access to the main bedroom, doubling as an office or nursery, with separate entrance as well. Recently installed LED recess, outlets, & switches throughout. Hard line ethernet throughout and a brand new roof ** see docs for entire list of improvements. Don+GGt miss out, schedule a showing today!
TENNIS
6219 Windham Hill Run

Don't miss this ideally located townhome on one of the prettiest streets in Kingstowne. 6219 Windham Hill has a spacious layout with treed backyard views, a gourmet kitchen with plenty of natural light, a master suite with vaulted ceilings and en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub, and new bedroom floors. Downstairs, there's lots of space for relaxing in front of the fireplace or creating a space for guests. Outdoor lovers will appreciate the walkout basement + brick patio, plus a deck! Your new home is minutes from Wegmans, endless Kingstowne shopping and dining options, Springfield Mall, two metro stations, and 95/395. Schedule a tour today!
KINGSTOWNE, VA
923 French Street NW

Picture Perfect Bay-Front Townhouse (circa 1890) features high ceilings, granite Kitchen, renovated Bathrooms, main floor powder room and newly designed LL in-law suite, guest quarters, office space or family area. Rear Patio+Parking w/roll-up security door, hardwood floors, electric wall FP units, formal Dining Room, primary en suite Bedroom, all on one of DC's most unique and coveted blocks. Stroll to Shaw Metro, myriad shopping and restaurant venues, 14th St corridor, City Market at O and the list goes on!Walk Score 89... the perfect opportunity for the discerning, urban buyer who desires quality craftsmanship, location and true value!
MLS
4722 Hallowed Stream

3 bedrooms and 2 and half bath. an excellent size townhouse with one car garage. Kitchen with a breakfast rm w/ a great view of the wooded back yard & large deck. finished levels w/ walkout lower level to cement patio It can be recreation room or telework room. Community pool, shopping & easy access to Balt / Wash.
MLS
21544 Iredell Terrace

Incredible Broadlands townhome! As you enter the main level, the front living room flows to the back where you'll find the kitchen, dining area, and back porch. Upstairs is a bright master suite with natural lighting and vaulted ceilings. Dual vanity, shower, and large corner bath tub. Additionally, there are two other bedrooms and another full bathroom upstairs. The lower level has a garage, laundry, and a fireplace that is perfect for relaxing. HVAC installed 2019. Make this home yours and schedule a tour today!
BROADLANDS, VA
Dove Court

GREAT VACANT LOT AVAILABLE NOW - includes Boat slip also see lot VALA122296. Listing courtesy of Fine Homes Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-09-15T23:51:41.62.
MLS
1145 Shortleaf Circle

Gorgeous three bedroom, three and a half bath end unit townhome in Piney Ridge Village with three fully finished levels. Main bedroom includes a sitting area, walk-in closet, and spa bathroom. New Berber style carpet was installed throughout the entire upper floor in November of 2020. The main level is gorgeous, with nine foot ceilings, all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and plenty of space for entertaining. Walk out of the main level onto the composite Trex wrap around deck newly redone in 2019, with stairs to the large, fenced in backyard. The finished basement includes a full bathroom and walk out to the yard. Plenty of storage space inside, along with a wooden storage shed located under the deck. Security system and updated key pad entry provide all the necessities for you to feel at home and secure. Beautiful inside and out, completely move in ready, and waiting for you to make it your home.
REAL ESTATE
22556 Windsor Locks Square

Don't miss out on this gorgeous three year young garage townhome in desirable Moorefield Station. As you enter this Pulte Plymouth model you will be met with hardwood flooring extending to the main level where you will find a bright and open floor plan. The stylish kitchen boasts an oversized island, beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tile backsplash. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms including the main bedroom with ensuite bathroom featuring dual vanities, granite countertops, and large shower. Lower level features a large flex space/4th bedroom with large windows giving the space tons of light, half bath, and additional versatile space fit for an office or home gym. Conveniently located one block from the Shops at Moorefield Village, and less than one mile from the Dulles Greenway (Toll Road) and the future Ashburn Silver Line Metro Station.
REAL ESTATE
3456 Aviary Way

MOVE IN READY! Newer roof, windows, sliding glass doors and brand new HVAC system with transferrable warranty! Charming TH sited in the Lake Ridge community w/tons of amenities to enjoy! Walking distance to Lake Ridge Elementary as well. Well maintained throughout with luxury vinyl flooring on main level, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Large dining area and spacious living room with sliding glass door access to the rear deck backing to woods! Upper level features three bedrooms & two full baths. Spacious primary bedroom w/ensuite full bathroom. Lower level includes a family room with bar area that could be used as a kitchenette, ample storage, laundry area, a half bathroom and walk-out access to the fenced in backyard! Incredible community amenities to include pool, tot lots, trails and more. Excellent commuter location!
REAL ESTATE
1644 Fort Fisher Court

Truly amazing Town home with over 2000 SQFT of living space, This beautifully remodeled home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 and half bathrooms, Freshly painted through out with NEW carpet on the main and upper level, New luxury vinyl plank flooring on the foyer and kitchen with ALL new stainless steel appliances, Upper level with Master bedroom and attached Master bathroom, Upper level also offers 2 spacious bedrooms and hall bathroom. Fully Finished basement with 4th bedroom and attached full bathroom. Finished rec room with wood burning fireplace and a walk out to a fully fenced in back yard. NEW timberline HDZ roof with 50 transferable warranty, Siding, Gutters, Down Sprouts and Attic insulation, Brand new double pane windows, New washer and dryer, Newer HVAC and water heater, All new light fixtures and toilets and much more.
REAL ESTATE

