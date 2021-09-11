1308 Linden Green

QUALIFIES FOR VTV 10K GRANT AND PENDING CHAP TAX CREDIT APPROVAL! Meticulous historic restoration of this outstanding property! Facing Clifton Park and Golf Course, around the corner from Lake Montebello and easy access to Downtown and Harbor East. Rarely available historic details throughout including heart pine floors, pressed metal ceilings and fully restored original front door. The first floor has a large living and dining room with a spacious kitchen and adjacent half bath and laundry room. The second floor primary bedroom has outstanding views of Downtown and Clifton Park and a large walk in closet with built in cabinetry. Two full bathrooms, one original to the home and the other newly created; both with great natural light. There is a generous front yard and back yard for gardening and outdoor activities. Street parking and enough space for two cars in the rear off street parking area. Unfinished basement with plenty of height, natural light and existing plumbing for additional living space. Welcome Home! ***VTV grant requires Baltimore City home owner counseling prior to contract submission. CHAP tax credit will result in little to no down payment needed and annual taxes estimated at 3K less per year and 30K less over ten years . Seller will provide applicable CHAP approval letter prior to sale.

