CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

24415 Galeano Way

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunning, SPACIOUS 5 BR + 3.5 BA colonial on prime almost half acre lot situated on a peaceful cul de sac street! Amazing curb appeal with custom brick work and lovely covered front porch. Nearly 4,000 SQFT on 3 beautifully finished levels. Newly renovated kitchen features granite, stainless steel appliances, custom island, and modern backsplash. New gleaming hardwoods and high end crown molding throughout main level. Sunroom addition on the main level leads to large composite deck overlooking sprawling fenced backyard. Upper level features large master bedroom with en suite bathroom, sitting room, and walk-in closet, three additional nicely sized bedrooms, full guest bathroom, custom closet built-ins, and upper level laundry! Fully finished walkout level basement with 5th bedroom, full bathroom, and tons of space for entertaining. Other highlights include 2 year young 50 year roof, recessed lighting throughout main level and basement, whole house generator, excellent commuter location, and top rated schools!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1268 Fairway Drive

Beautifully updated three-level brick front townhome boasting gleaming floors, light-filled interiors, neutral color palette, and design-inspired features throughout! Spacious living room; Dining room with easy access to the fenced backyard; Eat-in kitchen embellished with sleek appliances and ample cabinetry; Main level powder room; Primary bedroom highlighted with a walk-in closet and en-suite full bath; Two additional bedrooms and full bath complete the upper-level sleeping quarters; Family room with built-in shelving, storage, laundry room, and garage access conclude the lower level; Recent updates: Fresh paint, refrigerator, painted banisters, stove, washer, dryer, under-mount stainless steel sink, kitchen countertops, faucet, garbage disposal, upper-level toilet, powder room vanity, sink, and mirror, insulated garage door, garage door opener, primary walk-in closet shelving, Ecobee smart thermostat, rubberized patio pavers, firepit, vinyl fence, stone parking pad, and more! The exterior features a 1-car attached garage, landscaped grounds, patio, fenced backyard, firepit, streetlights, sidewalks, and backs to trees. A MUST-SEE!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1010 S Streeper Street

Fabulous location for this end of group home with rear parking pad, multi level decks, and spacious finished space over 3 levels. You will find attention to detail throughout this home from the windows dressed with plantation shutters, brazilian cherry hardwoods, decorative paint, built in shelving, decorative fireplace surround and much more. Tons of windows offer a bright and sunny main level with living room, kitchen w/granite, SS JennAir Appliances & breakfast area along with a convenient half bath. Access to rear parking pad and cozy deck are made easy from the kitchen. As you enter the upper level you'll find 2 nicely sized bedrooms each with full baths and generous closets. The rear deck and roof top deck offer great space for relaxing, morning coffee and socializing with amazing views of the city! Additional finished space can be found in the lower level showcasing high ceilings, family room or 3rd bedroom, full bath, closet and large laundry and utility room. Very well maintainted by owner. WH @2016; Newer Roof; HVAC @2012. Fresh paint.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

20479 Greymont Terrace

WOW! Are you looking for that perfect +G+turn key+G- home in the desirable Greens at Belmont County Club? Look no further! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has it all! 2 primary suites upstairs, and 1 office or bedroom on the lower level with full bath. Gleaming hardwood floors on main level. Enjoy time outside on your deck overlooking your yard. Amenities galore!HOA fee includes high speed internet, cable TV package, swimming pool, tot lots, and so much more! Convenient location to shopping, theatre, and so much more! This is a must see! Open Saturday, 9/18 & and Sunday, 9/19 from 1-3pm.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3562 Maplewood Court

Well pack up and bring the kids to this move in ready home only 2 years young. This home sits at the foot hills of the Appalachian Mtns with a beautiful country setting. Plenty of room in this spacious 1859sf townhome. Tastefully decorated...all you need your things to call it home. A half bath was added to the first level for added convenience when entertaining on the first floor. Set up your showing today...the market is hot!
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recessed Lighting#Sunroom
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12 Rothschild Court

This quiet, end-unit townhome is the largest model in the community and located in the heart of Gaithersburg, just minutes away from shopping, dining, entertainment, 355, and I-270. Enjoy the convenience of two reserved parking spaces directly in front of the home, then enter and be welcomed by a custom tile entry foyer. Continue to the main level living room flooded with natural light and accented by updated hardwood floors then to the separate dining room with a pass-through to the kitchen. On the back of the home, the large, updated kitchen includes creamy white, raised-panel cabinetry, ample table space, granite counters, tile floors, and a large sliding glass door to the rear deck overlooking beautiful trees. Relax and enjoy the upper level primary suite with wood floors, a walk-in closet and full bath with separate vanity area. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the upper level. The lower level offers additional living space with a fourth bedroom , full bath, laundry room and large open space with a cozy gas fireplace that's just perfect for relaxing, entertaining, play space, and so much more . The large, sliding glass door lets in an abundance of natural light and provides easy access to the fenced back yard. Don't miss this one!
GAITHERSBURG, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1907 Dineen Drive

Cute and cozy row home located in the heart of Dundalk! This property has beautiful original hardwood flooring, fully finished basement perfect for entertaining family and friends, parking pad, and a deck located at the rear of the home. Additional features include ceiling fans in the bedrooms, fully closed sunroom, and fenced front yard. Come check out the home before it's gone!
DUNDALK, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8208 Plum Creek Drive

Spacious and renovated home in Goshen Estates, offering 3,150 finished square feet on main and upper levels, and a massive basement with more than 1,500 additional square footage. Many new features and upgrades including efficient Geo-thermal heating and air conditioning, replacement windows, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, new carpeting, fresh paint, egress basement windows, security system, main level laundry room, large bedrooms and closets, new plumbing throughout, and much more. Looking for privacy while entertaining? Look no further. Large rear deck and screened porch/gazebo can accommodate large and extended family gatherings. Need room for in-laws or others? Large basement has plenty of room to make it happen. Amazing amount of finished square footage on a beautiful and private lot. Landscaped 1.5 acre lot with circular driveway, additional parking pad (33x40), side load garage, with full stand-up attic storage above the 24x23 two-car garage.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2705 N Venable Street

Lovely & charming 4 bedrooms, 5 and 1/2 bath colonial style home with wrap around porch located in the very desirable Oakwood subdivision in North Arlington. From the illuminated natural stone walkway to the expansive wrap-around porch, this home exudes charm. This immaculately maintained home features hardwood floors and raised ceilings on all three floors. Entering from the front door to the expansive foyer, you are warmly greeted by a glowing fireplace, with a brick and custom molding surround. There is a family room off the foyer with floor-to-ceiling windows, and French doors that drench the room with natural light, adjoining a cozy sitting room. The living room and formal dining room have recessed lighting and open to one another for easy entertaining and conversation. Off the formal dining room, is a large breakfast room leading to gourmet kitchen with upgraded stainless-steel appliances, including a double oven with a gas/electric stove, griddle, and barbecue, Recessed and under cabinet lighting brighten up the already sun-filled kitchen. Granite countertops and newly tiled floor complete this beautiful and highly functional kitchen. The entrance to the deck is If off the kitchen/breakfast room and opens to a deck, landscaped for privacy, perfect for outdoor meals and entertaining. The primary bedroom suite is on the second floor has oversized dual custom closets, recessed lighting, ceiling fan, luxury carpeting and other exquisite custom details. The suite has dual full baths. Jacuzzi tub, glass and marble shower provide a spa like experience in the primary bath. The second bath is more modest with a marble and tile shower. Both baths have custom marble counter tops. There is also a large second bedroom with dual closets and new stain-resistant carpeting. The primary laundry room, conveniently located on this level, has an upgraded washer and dryer with a built-in ironing station. Custom shelving adds to the ease of routine laundry tasks. The third level has two enormous bedrooms, with walk-in closets, enjoined by a single luxury bath with access from both rooms. There is also additional storage on this level. The lower level is fully finished with a media room, a rec room, a full bath, and a second laundry room. This home has new upgraded eco-friendly HVAC systems that services each quadrant of the house and water heater. Convenient to the area+GGs major airports, world-class shopping, and entertainment venues, this home feeds into the award-winning Arlington County schools. Easy access to I-66, multiple public transit options, makes commuting convenient and easy. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, with ample parking, this location could not more perfect or accessible.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6219 Windham Hill Run

Don't miss this ideally located townhome on one of the prettiest streets in Kingstowne. 6219 Windham Hill has a spacious layout with treed backyard views, a gourmet kitchen with plenty of natural light, a master suite with vaulted ceilings and en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub, and new bedroom floors. Downstairs, there's lots of space for relaxing in front of the fireplace or creating a space for guests. Outdoor lovers will appreciate the walkout basement + brick patio, plus a deck! Your new home is minutes from Wegmans, endless Kingstowne shopping and dining options, Springfield Mall, two metro stations, and 95/395. Schedule a tour today!
KINGSTOWNE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1145 Shortleaf Circle

Gorgeous three bedroom, three and a half bath end unit townhome in Piney Ridge Village with three fully finished levels. Main bedroom includes a sitting area, walk-in closet, and spa bathroom. New Berber style carpet was installed throughout the entire upper floor in November of 2020. The main level is gorgeous, with nine foot ceilings, all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and plenty of space for entertaining. Walk out of the main level onto the composite Trex wrap around deck newly redone in 2019, with stairs to the large, fenced in backyard. The finished basement includes a full bathroom and walk out to the yard. Plenty of storage space inside, along with a wooden storage shed located under the deck. Security system and updated key pad entry provide all the necessities for you to feel at home and secure. Beautiful inside and out, completely move in ready, and waiting for you to make it your home.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1644 Fort Fisher Court

Truly amazing Town home with over 2000 SQFT of living space, This beautifully remodeled home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 and half bathrooms, Freshly painted through out with NEW carpet on the main and upper level, New luxury vinyl plank flooring on the foyer and kitchen with ALL new stainless steel appliances, Upper level with Master bedroom and attached Master bathroom, Upper level also offers 2 spacious bedrooms and hall bathroom. Fully Finished basement with 4th bedroom and attached full bathroom. Finished rec room with wood burning fireplace and a walk out to a fully fenced in back yard. NEW timberline HDZ roof with 50 transferable warranty, Siding, Gutters, Down Sprouts and Attic insulation, Brand new double pane windows, New washer and dryer, Newer HVAC and water heater, All new light fixtures and toilets and much more.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

22556 Windsor Locks Square

Don't miss out on this gorgeous three year young garage townhome in desirable Moorefield Station. As you enter this Pulte Plymouth model you will be met with hardwood flooring extending to the main level where you will find a bright and open floor plan. The stylish kitchen boasts an oversized island, beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tile backsplash. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms including the main bedroom with ensuite bathroom featuring dual vanities, granite countertops, and large shower. Lower level features a large flex space/4th bedroom with large windows giving the space tons of light, half bath, and additional versatile space fit for an office or home gym. Conveniently located one block from the Shops at Moorefield Village, and less than one mile from the Dulles Greenway (Toll Road) and the future Ashburn Silver Line Metro Station.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5015 Head Court

Four bedroom, three and a half bath townhomes are hard to find! And this one is beautiful. This home boasts a gorgeously remodeled kitchen with new white cabinets, SS appliances, and stunning calacatta quartz countertops. The main floor has hardwoods throughout and new recessed lighting and light fixtures. The upper floor has a large primary bedroom with en-suite bath, and two additional bedrooms with a full bath in the hallway. The lower level has a large rec room, additional bedroom with full egress window, full bathroom, and laundry closet. (Photos of the primary bedroom and bathroom are from the previous listing. Mother/Mother-in-law has moved into primary bedroom with an abundance of stuff.) Expected on market 9/16Recent Uprades - 2021 - HVAC, LG Refrigerator, Crown Molding on main floor, New Sod and Mulch in Front Yard; 2020 - Recessed Lighting Living, Dining, and Kitchen, Updated Light Fixtures; 2019 - Total Kitchen Remodel with New Cabinets, and Calacatta Quartz Countertops. Closet Systems in Primary and Lower Level Bedrooms, and Entry Hall Closet, Shaker Doors in Main Hallway, Sump Pump, SS LG Dishwasher, Samsung Washer and Dryer, All Electrical Outlets/Switches/Plates Replaced, Interior Paint.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

20560 Afternoon Lane

Welcome home to this charming 3 bedroom, updated 3 full baths, 1 half bath Townhome in the Waters Landing community of Germantown. This move-in ready home offers a traditional floor-plan with over 1800 SQ FT of living space. This home features hardwood on the main and upper levels, eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, living and dining room combo. The upper level features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. This includes a Primary Suite with 2 closets and with an attached bathroom. On the lower level you will find a finished basement with brand new carpet, featuring a cozy family room with wood burning fire place, a full bath, laundry and plenty of room for storage. Come see all that the Waters Landing community has to offer. This amenity-rich community provides, playgrounds, swimming pools, walking paths and Little Seneca Lake where you can even enjoy time on the water. This home is also ideally located just moments away from shops, restaurants, I-270 and the 2000 acre Black Hill Regional Park where you can enjoy even more outdoor activities.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2211 E Lombard Street

Located just a half block from Patterson Park, this fabulous home was renovated from top to bottom with stunning custom details. From custom moldings and built-ins throughout, to a high end gourmet kitchen and unique and fabulous lux bathrooms, this home has it all. It has a wonderfully open layout but also has maintained its character and the period of the home. The home is wide, open and meticulously maintained. The first level has an oversized living and dining area, gas fireplace and powder room, and the kitchen. The kitchen has Bosch stainless appliances, custom cabinets, and granite counters and opens to 2 tiered deck with Audubon certified garden. Behind that, a brand new two car or one car plus boat parking pad!Upstairs you will find 3 rooms on the second level and one lovely full bathroom, and a primary bedroom. and luxurious new primary bath on the third level. You will also find a custom interior staircase to the roof deck from the third floor. The roof deck has spectacular water, city and bridge views. The home has gorgeous cherry hardwood floors and exposed brick throughout. The home is located in the heart of Butchers Hill, a short walk to the Park, area restaurants, the waterfront, all bus and shuttle stops, and Johns Hopkins and Kennedy Krieger campuses. Please ask for the Sellers' list of improvements! (provided in documents for agents). Too many to list here!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

908 Wildwood Parkway

Just Introduced to the Market!!!!! Fully Updated 3 BR/2 Full Bath Edmondson Village Townhome !!!! Main Level includes Covered Front Porch, Ceramic Tile Entry Way, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Spacious Living Room, Dining Room overlooking the Rear Yard Deck, Granite Counter Tops, Granite Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances and Rear Entrance to the Deck, Backyard and Private Parking. 2nd Level Boasts 3 Spacious Sun-Filled Bedrooms and Full Bath with Ceramic Tile Enclosed Jetted MassageTub. Fully Finished Lower Level includes Family Room, 2nd Full Bath, Office Area, and Separate Laundry and Storage Area. Easy access to RT40, I95, 295, and Public Transportation. Shopping and Parks within Walking Distance. This won't last long!!! CALL Today!!!! Schedule Your Appointment TODAY!!!!
WILDWOOD, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6063 Piscataway Street

To be built Strauss Attic - E at Lake Linganore Oakdale Townhomes by Ryan Homes. The largest of Ryan's Composer Series, the Strauss offers the space and customizing details of single-family living with the convenience of a townhome. We include tons of luxury features: upgraded cabinetry ,granite or quartz in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Luxury Vinyl Plank entire main level, and so much more. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining. A window-lined Morning Room off the Kitchen provides room for dining and is accented with an optional hutch. Up a flight of stairs designed to be elegant and functional, the upper level boasts three bedrooms, two baths, and a 2nd floor laundry. No need to worry about storage space generous closets abound in all bedrooms. The primary bedroom is a private retreat accented with a tray ceiling and featuring an enormous walk-in closet. The primary bath boasts a soaking tub and separate shower with seat. Several lower level floor plan options are available depending on community, all feature options for a finished Recreation Room, 5th bedroom, and Powder Room.Walkable to top rated Oakdale Schools, Walkable to future town center, <1 mile to I-70, 10 minutes to Downtown Frederick, 25 minutes to Howard County & Montgomery County, Dining and shopping are down the street: Wegmans, Lowes and more! Everything you want to enjoy is within easy reach of your new home at Lake Linganore Oakdale. Other floor plans and home sites are available. Photos are representative. Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21544 Iredell Terrace

Incredible Broadlands townhome! As you enter the main level, the front living room flows to the back where you'll find the kitchen, dining area, and back porch. Upstairs is a bright master suite with natural lighting and vaulted ceilings. Dual vanity, shower, and large corner bath tub. Additionally, there are two other bedrooms and another full bathroom upstairs. The lower level has a garage, laundry, and a fireplace that is perfect for relaxing. HVAC installed 2019. Make this home yours and schedule a tour today!
BROADLANDS, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

19820 Billings Court

Beautiful and meticulously maintained townhome right in the heart of Montgomery Village! The brick exterior offers charm and curb appeal- this one stands out from the rest! The main level has Gleaming Brazilian Lyptus Hardwood floors, Fresh Paint, and Recessed Lighting throughout. The large living room is perfect for entertaining, and opens up to the Formal Dining area. Premium kitchen offers Corian Countertops, Cherry Cabinets with tons of space for storage, and a lovely Bay Window with a backyard view. The Kitchen bay window brings in so much light, and the backyard area is fully fenced in. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs, and 2 Full Bathrooms. This home has a Whole House Fan which does way more than just cool your house; these fans are perfect for whisking away pollutants & dramatically improving the air purity. A cozy recreation room in the basement is the perfect theater room. The basement has been water proofed- an awesome feature to prevent water intrusion. Conveniently located close to commuter routes, I-270, bus access, Shady Grove Station and close to the newly Renovated Montgomery Village Center/ Shopping Centers. Truly an amazing and move in ready home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

923 French Street NW

Picture Perfect Bay-Front Townhouse (circa 1890) features high ceilings, granite Kitchen, renovated Bathrooms, main floor powder room and newly designed LL in-law suite, guest quarters, office space or family area. Rear Patio+Parking w/roll-up security door, hardwood floors, electric wall FP units, formal Dining Room, primary en suite Bedroom, all on one of DC's most unique and coveted blocks. Stroll to Shaw Metro, myriad shopping and restaurant venues, 14th St corridor, City Market at O and the list goes on!Walk Score 89... the perfect opportunity for the discerning, urban buyer who desires quality craftsmanship, location and true value!
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy