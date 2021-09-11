CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

109-B School Street

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a cool investment property! This industrial style home is perfect for the first time homebuyer, or to purchase as a college rental. It is currently being used as a college rental. It was quality built in 2015 by Underwood Contracting. It has a really high R rating and extremely low door pressure test. No windows on the North side. Home is considered to be "passive energy technology". The HVAC ducts are exposed so that they are not losing energy by being attic or in crawlspace. In addition to the above the heat pump is high efficiency, and there is a hybrid hot water heater. Everything you need in a home is here!

1407 Druid Hill Avenue

Bring your imagination and a contractor! Instant equity in this hidden gem. Located in the historic Madison Park neighborhood in West Baltimore. Eligible for CHAP & live near your work grant its just minutes away from Downtown, Penn Station, Camden Yards, and M&T Bank Stadium. Visit Darrellrealty.com to get more information.
BALTIMORE, MD
20479 Greymont Terrace

WOW! Are you looking for that perfect +G+turn key+G- home in the desirable Greens at Belmont County Club? Look no further! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has it all! 2 primary suites upstairs, and 1 office or bedroom on the lower level with full bath. Gleaming hardwood floors on main level. Enjoy time outside on your deck overlooking your yard. Amenities galore!HOA fee includes high speed internet, cable TV package, swimming pool, tot lots, and so much more! Convenient location to shopping, theatre, and so much more! This is a must see! Open Saturday, 9/18 & and Sunday, 9/19 from 1-3pm.
MLS
3562 Maplewood Court

Well pack up and bring the kids to this move in ready home only 2 years young. This home sits at the foot hills of the Appalachian Mtns with a beautiful country setting. Plenty of room in this spacious 1859sf townhome. Tastefully decorated...all you need your things to call it home. A half bath was added to the first level for added convenience when entertaining on the first floor. Set up your showing today...the market is hot!
MLS
0 Bainbridge Road

This Prime wooded lot is 0.98 Acres that is in a growing community with great history. The property is located in the historic district within Cecil, Maryland.The Susquehanna State Park is 12.4 miles away and Bainbridge Museum is 4.3 miles away from the property. John F Kennedy Memorial Hwy is 9.3 miles, Route 222 is 1 mile and 0.5 miles away from Route 824. Interstate 95 is 6.9 miles away and Jacob Tome Memorial Highway is 3.3 miles away from the property.
MLS
1268 Fairway Drive

Beautifully updated three-level brick front townhome boasting gleaming floors, light-filled interiors, neutral color palette, and design-inspired features throughout! Spacious living room; Dining room with easy access to the fenced backyard; Eat-in kitchen embellished with sleek appliances and ample cabinetry; Main level powder room; Primary bedroom highlighted with a walk-in closet and en-suite full bath; Two additional bedrooms and full bath complete the upper-level sleeping quarters; Family room with built-in shelving, storage, laundry room, and garage access conclude the lower level; Recent updates: Fresh paint, refrigerator, painted banisters, stove, washer, dryer, under-mount stainless steel sink, kitchen countertops, faucet, garbage disposal, upper-level toilet, powder room vanity, sink, and mirror, insulated garage door, garage door opener, primary walk-in closet shelving, Ecobee smart thermostat, rubberized patio pavers, firepit, vinyl fence, stone parking pad, and more! The exterior features a 1-car attached garage, landscaped grounds, patio, fenced backyard, firepit, streetlights, sidewalks, and backs to trees. A MUST-SEE!
REAL ESTATE
1675 Willowwood Court

Newly renovated end unit next to open comment area. Many windows and natural sun light. Large living area with open layout. Kitchen with stylish cabinet and new floor. Naturally bright bedrooms. High ceiling master bedroom. Located in a quiet, convenient neighborhood. Listing courtesy of Unionplus Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS,...
MLS
1907 Dineen Drive

Cute and cozy row home located in the heart of Dundalk! This property has beautiful original hardwood flooring, fully finished basement perfect for entertaining family and friends, parking pad, and a deck located at the rear of the home. Additional features include ceiling fans in the bedrooms, fully closed sunroom, and fenced front yard. Come check out the home before it's gone!
DUNDALK, MD
2705 N Venable Street

Lovely & charming 4 bedrooms, 5 and 1/2 bath colonial style home with wrap around porch located in the very desirable Oakwood subdivision in North Arlington. From the illuminated natural stone walkway to the expansive wrap-around porch, this home exudes charm. This immaculately maintained home features hardwood floors and raised ceilings on all three floors. Entering from the front door to the expansive foyer, you are warmly greeted by a glowing fireplace, with a brick and custom molding surround. There is a family room off the foyer with floor-to-ceiling windows, and French doors that drench the room with natural light, adjoining a cozy sitting room. The living room and formal dining room have recessed lighting and open to one another for easy entertaining and conversation. Off the formal dining room, is a large breakfast room leading to gourmet kitchen with upgraded stainless-steel appliances, including a double oven with a gas/electric stove, griddle, and barbecue, Recessed and under cabinet lighting brighten up the already sun-filled kitchen. Granite countertops and newly tiled floor complete this beautiful and highly functional kitchen. The entrance to the deck is If off the kitchen/breakfast room and opens to a deck, landscaped for privacy, perfect for outdoor meals and entertaining. The primary bedroom suite is on the second floor has oversized dual custom closets, recessed lighting, ceiling fan, luxury carpeting and other exquisite custom details. The suite has dual full baths. Jacuzzi tub, glass and marble shower provide a spa like experience in the primary bath. The second bath is more modest with a marble and tile shower. Both baths have custom marble counter tops. There is also a large second bedroom with dual closets and new stain-resistant carpeting. The primary laundry room, conveniently located on this level, has an upgraded washer and dryer with a built-in ironing station. Custom shelving adds to the ease of routine laundry tasks. The third level has two enormous bedrooms, with walk-in closets, enjoined by a single luxury bath with access from both rooms. There is also additional storage on this level. The lower level is fully finished with a media room, a rec room, a full bath, and a second laundry room. This home has new upgraded eco-friendly HVAC systems that services each quadrant of the house and water heater. Convenient to the area+GGs major airports, world-class shopping, and entertainment venues, this home feeds into the award-winning Arlington County schools. Easy access to I-66, multiple public transit options, makes commuting convenient and easy. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, with ample parking, this location could not more perfect or accessible.
REAL ESTATE
MLS
Real Estate
15 Franklin Street NE

NEW LISTING! Open Sunday, September 19th from 1 - 3 PM! Welcome to 15 Franklin Street NE! This lovely townhome in Brookland has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and has been lovingly updated throughout. The inviting and bright living room with decorative fireplace opens to the dining room separated by beautiful columns, then in to both the kitchen and back porch and patio, both of which are perfect for entertaining. The brick patio itself boasts a koi pond, creating a true private retreat within the city. The modern, eat-n kitchen features a light filled breakfast nook surrounded by windows. Upstairs are three bedrooms including the primary bedroom suite with full bath. Both upper level baths have been updated, with beautiful tile. The spacious lower level has been fully finished with a kitchenette, full bath plus front and rear access, perfect for an in-law, au pair suite or potential rental income. This is a wonderful opportunity to live in the center of it all on a quiet street in the Stronghold section of Brookland, a rare find in downtown DC!
REAL ESTATE
12 Rothschild Court

This quiet, end-unit townhome is the largest model in the community and located in the heart of Gaithersburg, just minutes away from shopping, dining, entertainment, 355, and I-270. Enjoy the convenience of two reserved parking spaces directly in front of the home, then enter and be welcomed by a custom tile entry foyer. Continue to the main level living room flooded with natural light and accented by updated hardwood floors then to the separate dining room with a pass-through to the kitchen. On the back of the home, the large, updated kitchen includes creamy white, raised-panel cabinetry, ample table space, granite counters, tile floors, and a large sliding glass door to the rear deck overlooking beautiful trees. Relax and enjoy the upper level primary suite with wood floors, a walk-in closet and full bath with separate vanity area. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the upper level. The lower level offers additional living space with a fourth bedroom , full bath, laundry room and large open space with a cozy gas fireplace that's just perfect for relaxing, entertaining, play space, and so much more . The large, sliding glass door lets in an abundance of natural light and provides easy access to the fenced back yard. Don't miss this one!
GAITHERSBURG, MD
71 River Oaks Circle

Come see this meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 2 full/2 half bath town home in the private, gated community of Greene Tree. The amenities are fantastic, including security, a pool with a splash pad, tennis courts, pickleball courts and a playground! The house features a newly renovated opened floor plan with lovely built ins, glass paned display cases, a stunning electric fireplace, and a first floor laundry room. Enjoy an eat in kitchen with granite countertops, new appliances and tiled backsplash. All the walls are freshly painted, with newly installed scratch proof/waterproof luxury vinyl flooring on the first and second floors and brand new carpeting on the staircases and basement. The basement has a wonderful entertainment room with a half bath and plenty of storage. The primary bedroom is spacious with vaulted ceilings, beautiful bathroom with a soaking tub & huge vanity area. The 2nd bedroom has a cute reading nook by the window. The 3rd bedroom has speedy access to the main bedroom, doubling as an office or nursery, with separate entrance as well. Recently installed LED recess, outlets, & switches throughout. Hard line ethernet throughout and a brand new roof ** see docs for entire list of improvements. Don+GGt miss out, schedule a showing today!
TENNIS
6219 Windham Hill Run

Don't miss this ideally located townhome on one of the prettiest streets in Kingstowne. 6219 Windham Hill has a spacious layout with treed backyard views, a gourmet kitchen with plenty of natural light, a master suite with vaulted ceilings and en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub, and new bedroom floors. Downstairs, there's lots of space for relaxing in front of the fireplace or creating a space for guests. Outdoor lovers will appreciate the walkout basement + brick patio, plus a deck! Your new home is minutes from Wegmans, endless Kingstowne shopping and dining options, Springfield Mall, two metro stations, and 95/395. Schedule a tour today!
KINGSTOWNE, VA
3456 Aviary Way

MOVE IN READY! Newer roof, windows, sliding glass doors and brand new HVAC system with transferrable warranty! Charming TH sited in the Lake Ridge community w/tons of amenities to enjoy! Walking distance to Lake Ridge Elementary as well. Well maintained throughout with luxury vinyl flooring on main level, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Large dining area and spacious living room with sliding glass door access to the rear deck backing to woods! Upper level features three bedrooms & two full baths. Spacious primary bedroom w/ensuite full bathroom. Lower level includes a family room with bar area that could be used as a kitchenette, ample storage, laundry area, a half bathroom and walk-out access to the fenced in backyard! Incredible community amenities to include pool, tot lots, trails and more. Excellent commuter location!
REAL ESTATE
4722 Hallowed Stream

3 bedrooms and 2 and half bath. an excellent size townhouse with one car garage. Kitchen with a breakfast rm w/ a great view of the wooded back yard & large deck. finished levels w/ walkout lower level to cement patio It can be recreation room or telework room. Community pool, shopping & easy access to Balt / Wash.
MLS
19820 Billings Court

Beautiful and meticulously maintained townhome right in the heart of Montgomery Village! The brick exterior offers charm and curb appeal- this one stands out from the rest! The main level has Gleaming Brazilian Lyptus Hardwood floors, Fresh Paint, and Recessed Lighting throughout. The large living room is perfect for entertaining, and opens up to the Formal Dining area. Premium kitchen offers Corian Countertops, Cherry Cabinets with tons of space for storage, and a lovely Bay Window with a backyard view. The Kitchen bay window brings in so much light, and the backyard area is fully fenced in. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs, and 2 Full Bathrooms. This home has a Whole House Fan which does way more than just cool your house; these fans are perfect for whisking away pollutants & dramatically improving the air purity. A cozy recreation room in the basement is the perfect theater room. The basement has been water proofed- an awesome feature to prevent water intrusion. Conveniently located close to commuter routes, I-270, bus access, Shady Grove Station and close to the newly Renovated Montgomery Village Center/ Shopping Centers. Truly an amazing and move in ready home!
REAL ESTATE
20560 Afternoon Lane

Welcome home to this charming 3 bedroom, updated 3 full baths, 1 half bath Townhome in the Waters Landing community of Germantown. This move-in ready home offers a traditional floor-plan with over 1800 SQ FT of living space. This home features hardwood on the main and upper levels, eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, living and dining room combo. The upper level features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. This includes a Primary Suite with 2 closets and with an attached bathroom. On the lower level you will find a finished basement with brand new carpet, featuring a cozy family room with wood burning fire place, a full bath, laundry and plenty of room for storage. Come see all that the Waters Landing community has to offer. This amenity-rich community provides, playgrounds, swimming pools, walking paths and Little Seneca Lake where you can even enjoy time on the water. This home is also ideally located just moments away from shops, restaurants, I-270 and the 2000 acre Black Hill Regional Park where you can enjoy even more outdoor activities.
REAL ESTATE
923 French Street NW

Picture Perfect Bay-Front Townhouse (circa 1890) features high ceilings, granite Kitchen, renovated Bathrooms, main floor powder room and newly designed LL in-law suite, guest quarters, office space or family area. Rear Patio+Parking w/roll-up security door, hardwood floors, electric wall FP units, formal Dining Room, primary en suite Bedroom, all on one of DC's most unique and coveted blocks. Stroll to Shaw Metro, myriad shopping and restaurant venues, 14th St corridor, City Market at O and the list goes on!Walk Score 89... the perfect opportunity for the discerning, urban buyer who desires quality craftsmanship, location and true value!
MLS
1162 Wimbledon

WOW!!! TOTALY REMODLED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM. NEW UTILITIES, NEW KITCHEN, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW BATHS, FLOORING. FROM LIVING ROOM WALKOUT THROUGH FRENCH DOORS TO PATIO . HAS TO BE SEEN TO BELEIVE. CHURCHILL ROAD, COOPER, LANGLEY PYRAMID. MINUTES TO DOWN TOWN MCLEAN. ACROSS FROM PARK. COME TO THE OPEN HOUSE ON SEPTEMBER 18TH 2-4 PM AND SUNDAY 19TH. 2-4PM . TALK TO AGENT FOR ANY AND ALL DETAILS TO THIS PERFECT TOWNHOUSE. BUS IS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO METRO.
MLS
Drawbridge Road

Beatiful 8.14 acre lot, with 4 acres +/- buildable on the Transquaken river. Enjoy quiet eastern shore living on this waterfront lot. this lot is perc approved and would be a great place to build your dream home. enjoy all that nature has to offer right in your own back yard. deer, turkey, ducks and geese are just a few animals that call this property home. Be out in the country but be close to town at the same time. this property offers easy access to Rt 50.
MLS
4233 Bonner Road

Welcome Home to this Bright and Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Remodeled Home with a New Roof, New Heating & A/C, New Windows, Updated Kitchen with New Cabinets, Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances, Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Freshly Painted Throughout, Large Basement that offers Plenty of Storage, Front Covered Porch and Large Backyard Perfect for Entertaining. Come take a look at this really nice home before it is sold!!
MLS

