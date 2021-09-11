109-B School Street
What a cool investment property! This industrial style home is perfect for the first time homebuyer, or to purchase as a college rental. It is currently being used as a college rental. It was quality built in 2015 by Underwood Contracting. It has a really high R rating and extremely low door pressure test. No windows on the North side. Home is considered to be "passive energy technology". The HVAC ducts are exposed so that they are not losing energy by being attic or in crawlspace. In addition to the above the heat pump is high efficiency, and there is a hybrid hot water heater. Everything you need in a home is here!www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
