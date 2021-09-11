3612 Violetwood Place
This Cape Cod is ready for you to move in and upgrade it they way you want to. It does need painting right away, and the price reflects that (plus you can make it all "YOUR" colors). With a total of 4 (nice sized) bedrooms and two full baths, it's gives you room to grow. There's also a single car attached garage that has room for workbench too. Out back is a large concrete patio that runs the length of the house, and there's a small shed for your mower and yard tools. The lower bedrooms do have carpet, while the upper bedrooms have Laminate flooring. Original windows have been changed to thermal pane windows, as well as the 6' slider in the kitchen. Come check this one out!
