3612 Violetwood Place

Lovely & charming 4 bedrooms, 5 and 1/2 bath colonial style home with wrap around porch located in the very desirable Oakwood subdivision in North Arlington. From the illuminated natural stone walkway to the expansive wrap-around porch, this home exudes charm. This immaculately maintained home features hardwood floors and raised ceilings on all three floors. Entering from the front door to the expansive foyer, you are warmly greeted by a glowing fireplace, with a brick and custom molding surround. There is a family room off the foyer with floor-to-ceiling windows, and French doors that drench the room with natural light, adjoining a cozy sitting room. The living room and formal dining room have recessed lighting and open to one another for easy entertaining and conversation. Off the formal dining room, is a large breakfast room leading to gourmet kitchen with upgraded stainless-steel appliances, including a double oven with a gas/electric stove, griddle, and barbecue, Recessed and under cabinet lighting brighten up the already sun-filled kitchen. Granite countertops and newly tiled floor complete this beautiful and highly functional kitchen. The entrance to the deck is If off the kitchen/breakfast room and opens to a deck, landscaped for privacy, perfect for outdoor meals and entertaining. The primary bedroom suite is on the second floor has oversized dual custom closets, recessed lighting, ceiling fan, luxury carpeting and other exquisite custom details. The suite has dual full baths. Jacuzzi tub, glass and marble shower provide a spa like experience in the primary bath. The second bath is more modest with a marble and tile shower. Both baths have custom marble counter tops. There is also a large second bedroom with dual closets and new stain-resistant carpeting. The primary laundry room, conveniently located on this level, has an upgraded washer and dryer with a built-in ironing station. Custom shelving adds to the ease of routine laundry tasks. The third level has two enormous bedrooms, with walk-in closets, enjoined by a single luxury bath with access from both rooms. There is also additional storage on this level. The lower level is fully finished with a media room, a rec room, a full bath, and a second laundry room. This home has new upgraded eco-friendly HVAC systems that services each quadrant of the house and water heater. Convenient to the area+GGs major airports, world-class shopping, and entertainment venues, this home feeds into the award-winning Arlington County schools. Easy access to I-66, multiple public transit options, makes commuting convenient and easy. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, with ample parking, this location could not more perfect or accessible.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO