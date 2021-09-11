CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

3612 Violetwood Place

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Cape Cod is ready for you to move in and upgrade it they way you want to. It does need painting right away, and the price reflects that (plus you can make it all "YOUR" colors). With a total of 4 (nice sized) bedrooms and two full baths, it's gives you room to grow. There's also a single car attached garage that has room for workbench too. Out back is a large concrete patio that runs the length of the house, and there's a small shed for your mower and yard tools. The lower bedrooms do have carpet, while the upper bedrooms have Laminate flooring. Original windows have been changed to thermal pane windows, as well as the 6' slider in the kitchen. Come check this one out!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

20479 Greymont Terrace

WOW! Are you looking for that perfect +G+turn key+G- home in the desirable Greens at Belmont County Club? Look no further! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has it all! 2 primary suites upstairs, and 1 office or bedroom on the lower level with full bath. Gleaming hardwood floors on main level. Enjoy time outside on your deck overlooking your yard. Amenities galore!HOA fee includes high speed internet, cable TV package, swimming pool, tot lots, and so much more! Convenient location to shopping, theatre, and so much more! This is a must see! Open Saturday, 9/18 & and Sunday, 9/19 from 1-3pm.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1675 Willowwood Court

Newly renovated end unit next to open comment area. Many windows and natural sun light. Large living area with open layout. Kitchen with stylish cabinet and new floor. Naturally bright bedrooms. High ceiling master bedroom. Located in a quiet, convenient neighborhood. Listing courtesy of Unionplus Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS,...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1268 Fairway Drive

Beautifully updated three-level brick front townhome boasting gleaming floors, light-filled interiors, neutral color palette, and design-inspired features throughout! Spacious living room; Dining room with easy access to the fenced backyard; Eat-in kitchen embellished with sleek appliances and ample cabinetry; Main level powder room; Primary bedroom highlighted with a walk-in closet and en-suite full bath; Two additional bedrooms and full bath complete the upper-level sleeping quarters; Family room with built-in shelving, storage, laundry room, and garage access conclude the lower level; Recent updates: Fresh paint, refrigerator, painted banisters, stove, washer, dryer, under-mount stainless steel sink, kitchen countertops, faucet, garbage disposal, upper-level toilet, powder room vanity, sink, and mirror, insulated garage door, garage door opener, primary walk-in closet shelving, Ecobee smart thermostat, rubberized patio pavers, firepit, vinyl fence, stone parking pad, and more! The exterior features a 1-car attached garage, landscaped grounds, patio, fenced backyard, firepit, streetlights, sidewalks, and backs to trees. A MUST-SEE!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Bainbridge Road

This Prime wooded lot is 0.98 Acres that is in a growing community with great history. The property is located in the historic district within Cecil, Maryland.The Susquehanna State Park is 12.4 miles away and Bainbridge Museum is 4.3 miles away from the property. John F Kennedy Memorial Hwy is 9.3 miles, Route 222 is 1 mile and 0.5 miles away from Route 824. Interstate 95 is 6.9 miles away and Jacob Tome Memorial Highway is 3.3 miles away from the property.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1010 S Streeper Street

Fabulous location for this end of group home with rear parking pad, multi level decks, and spacious finished space over 3 levels. You will find attention to detail throughout this home from the windows dressed with plantation shutters, brazilian cherry hardwoods, decorative paint, built in shelving, decorative fireplace surround and much more. Tons of windows offer a bright and sunny main level with living room, kitchen w/granite, SS JennAir Appliances & breakfast area along with a convenient half bath. Access to rear parking pad and cozy deck are made easy from the kitchen. As you enter the upper level you'll find 2 nicely sized bedrooms each with full baths and generous closets. The rear deck and roof top deck offer great space for relaxing, morning coffee and socializing with amazing views of the city! Additional finished space can be found in the lower level showcasing high ceilings, family room or 3rd bedroom, full bath, closet and large laundry and utility room. Very well maintainted by owner. WH @2016; Newer Roof; HVAC @2012. Fresh paint.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1907 Dineen Drive

Cute and cozy row home located in the heart of Dundalk! This property has beautiful original hardwood flooring, fully finished basement perfect for entertaining family and friends, parking pad, and a deck located at the rear of the home. Additional features include ceiling fans in the bedrooms, fully closed sunroom, and fenced front yard. Come check out the home before it's gone!
DUNDALK, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8208 Plum Creek Drive

Spacious and renovated home in Goshen Estates, offering 3,150 finished square feet on main and upper levels, and a massive basement with more than 1,500 additional square footage. Many new features and upgrades including efficient Geo-thermal heating and air conditioning, replacement windows, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, new carpeting, fresh paint, egress basement windows, security system, main level laundry room, large bedrooms and closets, new plumbing throughout, and much more. Looking for privacy while entertaining? Look no further. Large rear deck and screened porch/gazebo can accommodate large and extended family gatherings. Need room for in-laws or others? Large basement has plenty of room to make it happen. Amazing amount of finished square footage on a beautiful and private lot. Landscaped 1.5 acre lot with circular driveway, additional parking pad (33x40), side load garage, with full stand-up attic storage above the 24x23 two-car garage.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2705 N Venable Street

Lovely & charming 4 bedrooms, 5 and 1/2 bath colonial style home with wrap around porch located in the very desirable Oakwood subdivision in North Arlington. From the illuminated natural stone walkway to the expansive wrap-around porch, this home exudes charm. This immaculately maintained home features hardwood floors and raised ceilings on all three floors. Entering from the front door to the expansive foyer, you are warmly greeted by a glowing fireplace, with a brick and custom molding surround. There is a family room off the foyer with floor-to-ceiling windows, and French doors that drench the room with natural light, adjoining a cozy sitting room. The living room and formal dining room have recessed lighting and open to one another for easy entertaining and conversation. Off the formal dining room, is a large breakfast room leading to gourmet kitchen with upgraded stainless-steel appliances, including a double oven with a gas/electric stove, griddle, and barbecue, Recessed and under cabinet lighting brighten up the already sun-filled kitchen. Granite countertops and newly tiled floor complete this beautiful and highly functional kitchen. The entrance to the deck is If off the kitchen/breakfast room and opens to a deck, landscaped for privacy, perfect for outdoor meals and entertaining. The primary bedroom suite is on the second floor has oversized dual custom closets, recessed lighting, ceiling fan, luxury carpeting and other exquisite custom details. The suite has dual full baths. Jacuzzi tub, glass and marble shower provide a spa like experience in the primary bath. The second bath is more modest with a marble and tile shower. Both baths have custom marble counter tops. There is also a large second bedroom with dual closets and new stain-resistant carpeting. The primary laundry room, conveniently located on this level, has an upgraded washer and dryer with a built-in ironing station. Custom shelving adds to the ease of routine laundry tasks. The third level has two enormous bedrooms, with walk-in closets, enjoined by a single luxury bath with access from both rooms. There is also additional storage on this level. The lower level is fully finished with a media room, a rec room, a full bath, and a second laundry room. This home has new upgraded eco-friendly HVAC systems that services each quadrant of the house and water heater. Convenient to the area+GGs major airports, world-class shopping, and entertainment venues, this home feeds into the award-winning Arlington County schools. Easy access to I-66, multiple public transit options, makes commuting convenient and easy. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, with ample parking, this location could not more perfect or accessible.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12 Rothschild Court

This quiet, end-unit townhome is the largest model in the community and located in the heart of Gaithersburg, just minutes away from shopping, dining, entertainment, 355, and I-270. Enjoy the convenience of two reserved parking spaces directly in front of the home, then enter and be welcomed by a custom tile entry foyer. Continue to the main level living room flooded with natural light and accented by updated hardwood floors then to the separate dining room with a pass-through to the kitchen. On the back of the home, the large, updated kitchen includes creamy white, raised-panel cabinetry, ample table space, granite counters, tile floors, and a large sliding glass door to the rear deck overlooking beautiful trees. Relax and enjoy the upper level primary suite with wood floors, a walk-in closet and full bath with separate vanity area. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the upper level. The lower level offers additional living space with a fourth bedroom , full bath, laundry room and large open space with a cozy gas fireplace that's just perfect for relaxing, entertaining, play space, and so much more . The large, sliding glass door lets in an abundance of natural light and provides easy access to the fenced back yard. Don't miss this one!
GAITHERSBURG, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15 Franklin Street NE

NEW LISTING! Open Sunday, September 19th from 1 - 3 PM! Welcome to 15 Franklin Street NE! This lovely townhome in Brookland has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and has been lovingly updated throughout. The inviting and bright living room with decorative fireplace opens to the dining room separated by beautiful columns, then in to both the kitchen and back porch and patio, both of which are perfect for entertaining. The brick patio itself boasts a koi pond, creating a true private retreat within the city. The modern, eat-n kitchen features a light filled breakfast nook surrounded by windows. Upstairs are three bedrooms including the primary bedroom suite with full bath. Both upper level baths have been updated, with beautiful tile. The spacious lower level has been fully finished with a kitchenette, full bath plus front and rear access, perfect for an in-law, au pair suite or potential rental income. This is a wonderful opportunity to live in the center of it all on a quiet street in the Stronghold section of Brookland, a rare find in downtown DC!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

71 River Oaks Circle

Come see this meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 2 full/2 half bath town home in the private, gated community of Greene Tree. The amenities are fantastic, including security, a pool with a splash pad, tennis courts, pickleball courts and a playground! The house features a newly renovated opened floor plan with lovely built ins, glass paned display cases, a stunning electric fireplace, and a first floor laundry room. Enjoy an eat in kitchen with granite countertops, new appliances and tiled backsplash. All the walls are freshly painted, with newly installed scratch proof/waterproof luxury vinyl flooring on the first and second floors and brand new carpeting on the staircases and basement. The basement has a wonderful entertainment room with a half bath and plenty of storage. The primary bedroom is spacious with vaulted ceilings, beautiful bathroom with a soaking tub & huge vanity area. The 2nd bedroom has a cute reading nook by the window. The 3rd bedroom has speedy access to the main bedroom, doubling as an office or nursery, with separate entrance as well. Recently installed LED recess, outlets, & switches throughout. Hard line ethernet throughout and a brand new roof ** see docs for entire list of improvements. Don+GGt miss out, schedule a showing today!
TENNIS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6219 Windham Hill Run

Don't miss this ideally located townhome on one of the prettiest streets in Kingstowne. 6219 Windham Hill has a spacious layout with treed backyard views, a gourmet kitchen with plenty of natural light, a master suite with vaulted ceilings and en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub, and new bedroom floors. Downstairs, there's lots of space for relaxing in front of the fireplace or creating a space for guests. Outdoor lovers will appreciate the walkout basement + brick patio, plus a deck! Your new home is minutes from Wegmans, endless Kingstowne shopping and dining options, Springfield Mall, two metro stations, and 95/395. Schedule a tour today!
KINGSTOWNE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Dove Court

GREAT VACANT LOT AVAILABLE NOW - includes Boat slip also see lot VALA122296. Listing courtesy of Fine Homes Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-09-15T23:51:41.62.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5015 Head Court

Four bedroom, three and a half bath townhomes are hard to find! And this one is beautiful. This home boasts a gorgeously remodeled kitchen with new white cabinets, SS appliances, and stunning calacatta quartz countertops. The main floor has hardwoods throughout and new recessed lighting and light fixtures. The upper floor has a large primary bedroom with en-suite bath, and two additional bedrooms with a full bath in the hallway. The lower level has a large rec room, additional bedroom with full egress window, full bathroom, and laundry closet. (Photos of the primary bedroom and bathroom are from the previous listing. Mother/Mother-in-law has moved into primary bedroom with an abundance of stuff.) Expected on market 9/16Recent Uprades - 2021 - HVAC, LG Refrigerator, Crown Molding on main floor, New Sod and Mulch in Front Yard; 2020 - Recessed Lighting Living, Dining, and Kitchen, Updated Light Fixtures; 2019 - Total Kitchen Remodel with New Cabinets, and Calacatta Quartz Countertops. Closet Systems in Primary and Lower Level Bedrooms, and Entry Hall Closet, Shaker Doors in Main Hallway, Sump Pump, SS LG Dishwasher, Samsung Washer and Dryer, All Electrical Outlets/Switches/Plates Replaced, Interior Paint.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1162 Wimbledon

WOW!!! TOTALY REMODLED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM. NEW UTILITIES, NEW KITCHEN, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW BATHS, FLOORING. FROM LIVING ROOM WALKOUT THROUGH FRENCH DOORS TO PATIO . HAS TO BE SEEN TO BELEIVE. CHURCHILL ROAD, COOPER, LANGLEY PYRAMID. MINUTES TO DOWN TOWN MCLEAN. ACROSS FROM PARK. COME TO THE OPEN HOUSE ON SEPTEMBER 18TH 2-4 PM AND SUNDAY 19TH. 2-4PM . TALK TO AGENT FOR ANY AND ALL DETAILS TO THIS PERFECT TOWNHOUSE. BUS IS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO METRO.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4722 Hallowed Stream

3 bedrooms and 2 and half bath. an excellent size townhouse with one car garage. Kitchen with a breakfast rm w/ a great view of the wooded back yard & large deck. finished levels w/ walkout lower level to cement patio It can be recreation room or telework room. Community pool, shopping & easy access to Balt / Wash.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1644 Fort Fisher Court

Truly amazing Town home with over 2000 SQFT of living space, This beautifully remodeled home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 and half bathrooms, Freshly painted through out with NEW carpet on the main and upper level, New luxury vinyl plank flooring on the foyer and kitchen with ALL new stainless steel appliances, Upper level with Master bedroom and attached Master bathroom, Upper level also offers 2 spacious bedrooms and hall bathroom. Fully Finished basement with 4th bedroom and attached full bathroom. Finished rec room with wood burning fireplace and a walk out to a fully fenced in back yard. NEW timberline HDZ roof with 50 transferable warranty, Siding, Gutters, Down Sprouts and Attic insulation, Brand new double pane windows, New washer and dryer, Newer HVAC and water heater, All new light fixtures and toilets and much more.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3456 Aviary Way

MOVE IN READY! Newer roof, windows, sliding glass doors and brand new HVAC system with transferrable warranty! Charming TH sited in the Lake Ridge community w/tons of amenities to enjoy! Walking distance to Lake Ridge Elementary as well. Well maintained throughout with luxury vinyl flooring on main level, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Large dining area and spacious living room with sliding glass door access to the rear deck backing to woods! Upper level features three bedrooms & two full baths. Spacious primary bedroom w/ensuite full bathroom. Lower level includes a family room with bar area that could be used as a kitchenette, ample storage, laundry area, a half bathroom and walk-out access to the fenced in backyard! Incredible community amenities to include pool, tot lots, trails and more. Excellent commuter location!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

923 French Street NW

Picture Perfect Bay-Front Townhouse (circa 1890) features high ceilings, granite Kitchen, renovated Bathrooms, main floor powder room and newly designed LL in-law suite, guest quarters, office space or family area. Rear Patio+Parking w/roll-up security door, hardwood floors, electric wall FP units, formal Dining Room, primary en suite Bedroom, all on one of DC's most unique and coveted blocks. Stroll to Shaw Metro, myriad shopping and restaurant venues, 14th St corridor, City Market at O and the list goes on!Walk Score 89... the perfect opportunity for the discerning, urban buyer who desires quality craftsmanship, location and true value!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

19820 Billings Court

Beautiful and meticulously maintained townhome right in the heart of Montgomery Village! The brick exterior offers charm and curb appeal- this one stands out from the rest! The main level has Gleaming Brazilian Lyptus Hardwood floors, Fresh Paint, and Recessed Lighting throughout. The large living room is perfect for entertaining, and opens up to the Formal Dining area. Premium kitchen offers Corian Countertops, Cherry Cabinets with tons of space for storage, and a lovely Bay Window with a backyard view. The Kitchen bay window brings in so much light, and the backyard area is fully fenced in. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs, and 2 Full Bathrooms. This home has a Whole House Fan which does way more than just cool your house; these fans are perfect for whisking away pollutants & dramatically improving the air purity. A cozy recreation room in the basement is the perfect theater room. The basement has been water proofed- an awesome feature to prevent water intrusion. Conveniently located close to commuter routes, I-270, bus access, Shady Grove Station and close to the newly Renovated Montgomery Village Center/ Shopping Centers. Truly an amazing and move in ready home!
REAL ESTATE

