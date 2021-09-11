Every NSU student, faculty member to receive Apple devices

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk State University students, faculty, and staff will receive Apple products this fall as part of the launch of a new program, the Spartan Innovation Academy.

This is a new initiative that the school says will provide students, faculty, and staff with access to industry-leading technology and specialized training for app development.

NSU will be the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to facilitate a campus-wide deployment of these Apple products to all students and faculty in a first-year program such as this one.

The university's president, Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston, announced that every incoming and returning student will be provided an iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, Apple Smart Keyboard Folio, and AirPods Pro.

More than 6,000 Apple products will be distributed to students, faculty and select staff members during the Fall 2021 semester. Students will be able to keep the devices while enrolled at the university and upon graduation, can purchase the device for $1.

The devices will be provided to faculty and staff at no cost.

The university will also provide MacBook Pro notebooks to students based on their majors or courses, plus iMac desktop computers that will be in an innovation design lab for students to learn coding and app development.

NSU will also partner with K-12 systems in the region and leverage this program to create academic and professional development opportunities for both NSU students and K-12 students.

“This tremendous collaboration is all about investing in students at Norfolk State, one of Virginia’s leading universities,” said Governor Ralph S. Northam. “Apple’s work with Norfolk State will give students the physical tools they need to compete now---and the never-ending gift of confidence that come with knowing they deserve a chance to succeed. The Spartan Innovation Academy Program demonstrates the tremendous value, diversity, and opportunity that these students bring to the Commonwealth.”