Letter: Re-elect Grissom, Lee
The high school candidate opposing Mayor Lee for the third ward city commission seat complains that the city commissioners were incompetent in not securing the funding to finish the Lock 9 Project. The new resident candidate wanting your vote has stated that his political mentor and “Bonus Mom” is Past Mayor and current City Commissioner Kazy Hinds. Yet, it was under Past Mayor Hinds that funding was not secured for completion and future maintenance on the Lock 9 project.www.miamivalleytoday.com
