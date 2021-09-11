Letter: Re-elect Grissom, Lee

The news media is dominated by the recall of Governor Newsom. Every registered voter has been sent a mail-in ballot and the push is on for their vote. Will a new governor make any difference to California? Will it change anything? Probably not. Without a complete overhaul of the state Legislature California will stay pretty much on the course it’s on now. A new governor can do very little to change it. What a new governor will do is provide California, along with the nation, with a wake-up call. It will show those in power that they are on the wrong path and need to change directions. So, if you are happy with California ‘s high taxes, education system, rising crime, over-regulation and current political direction, then a “no” vote on the recall is for you. If, on the other hand, you are not satisfied with the status quo, a “yes” vote will send that message.

